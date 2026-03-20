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Kanhangad: From barren land to a bountiful harvest, Kudumbashree’s watermelon cultivation is offering welcome relief from the scorching summer heat.The harvest comes from the watermelon farm developed by the Kushalnagar Durga JLG group.

Municipal Chairperson V V Rameshan inagurated the harvest. CDS Second Chairperson P V Ratnavathy presided over the function, while Kudumbashree District Mission Coordinator Ratheesh Pilicode was the chief guest.

Municipal Health Standing Committee Chairperson Mahmmood Muriyanavi, Ward Councillor Santhosh Kushalnagar, K Sujini, P Pavithri, Usman Aviyil, Second CDS Vice Chairperson P Prabha and K V Seema also addressed the gathering.

It was at the direction of Kudumbashree Director H Dineshan that members of the Durga JLG group , comprising K V Seema, M Sajitha, K Beena, K Baby, K V Shanta, P Bhanumathi, K Nitha, P V Suryakala and K Malini, took up watermelon cultivation. The experiment was carried out on 90 cents of land with support from the Kudumbashree District Mission.

A variety of watermelons, including green, red, striped and yellow types, were cultivated entirely through organic methods.

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