The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-747 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KT 889280

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh - KR 204035

Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KS 210877

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Fourth prize: ₹5,000

3682, 5505, 6626, 0677, 4334, 6145, 6868, 1833, 4819, 6320, 6975, 2049, 4934, 6397, 9172, 2421, 5120, 6423, 9979

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

3218, 3922, 1734, 6346, 1953, 7825

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Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

0014, 1544, 2141, 1871, 2332, 1211, 1915, 2409, 1649, 2166, 3454, 3393, 4544, 5712, 4029, 5275, 7720, 8501, 4600, 6341, 8677, 3635, 4729, 7214, 9982

Seventh Prize: ₹500

0020, 0160, 0532, 0597, 0610, 0675, 0813, 1754, 1881, 1893, 2055, 2162, 2434, 2614, 2655, 3092, 3208, 2163, 3236, 0889, 0954, 0968, 1271, 1335, 1365, 1420, 1753, 2261, 3668, 3872, 3947, 4006, 4100, 4195, 4307, 4584, 4620, 4778, 5024, 5477, 5536, 5545, 6227, 6335, 6439, 6611, 6759, 6771, 6778, 7263, 7432, 6781, 7010, 7013, 7029, 7239, 7544, 7685, 7747, 7755, 7833, 7895, 7931, 8008, 8098, 8261, 8661, 8977, 9257, 9311, 9567, 9580, 9693, 9810, 9840, 9968

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Eighth Prize: ₹200

0021, 0945, 1728, 2428, 3046, 3694, 4298, 5160, 6521, 7092, 7865, 8704, 9106, 0231, 1067, 1740, 2465, 3107, 3757, 4301, 5790, 6533, 7110, 7869, 8749, 9422, 0548, 1073, 1752, 2547, 3201, 3800, 4505, 5804, 6541, 7403, 8179, 8802, 9447, 0594, 1141, 1997, 2555, 3203, 3826, 4542, 5865, 6623, 7562, 8283, 8829, 9537, 0721, 1181, 2225, 2738, 3512, 3946, 4626, 5895, 6899, 7587, 8325, 8894, 9546, 0751, 1342, 2238, 2870, 3533, 4160, 4846, 6171, 6958, 7602, 8555, 8983, 9703, 0001, 0837, 1382, 2334, 2930, 3656, 4219, 4975, 6252, 6982, 7684, 8629, 8996, 9729

Ninth Prize: ₹100

0312, 1038, 1993, 2745, 3160, 3675, 4141, 4896, 5920, 6426, 6776, 7304, 7762, 8159, 0000, 0874, 1423, 2663, 3090, 3431, 4003, 4739, 5789, 6393, 6761, 7195, 7688, 8122, 8895, 9416, 0002, 0952, 1954, 2740, 3137, 3625, 4127, 4854, 5877, 6413, 6774, 7295, 7714, 8133, 8980, 9602, 9090, 9615, 0317, 1049, 2046, 2746, 3222, 3710, 4148, 5030, 6019, 6581, 6897, 7315, 7838, 8284, 9118, 9652, 0353, 1062, 2087, 2776, 3251, 3730, 4201, 5122, 6042, 6587, 6905, 7537, 7874, 8334, 9153, 9702, 0373, 1205, 2198, 2790, 3319, 3799, 4255, 5243, 6047, 6597, 6978, 7564, 7892, 8492, 9159, 9767, 0483, 1276, 2202, 2998, 3330, 3832, 4389, 5637, 6175, 6605, 7118, 7585, 7949, 8723, 9169, 9856, 0599, 1330, 2345, 3043, 3357, 3861, 4481, 5763, 6327, 6653, 7137, 7679, 8022, 8760, 9277, 9912, 0869, 1385, 2415, 3070, 3369, 3968, 4553, 5787, 6387, 6655, 7189, 7681, 8030, 8837, 9333, 9962

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.