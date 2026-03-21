Kerala lottery Karunya KR-747 result today 21/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KT 889280 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-747 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KT 889280
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹25 lakh - KR 204035
Third prize: ₹10 lakh - KS 210877
Fourth prize: ₹5,000
3682, 5505, 6626, 0677, 4334, 6145, 6868, 1833, 4819, 6320, 6975, 2049, 4934, 6397, 9172, 2421, 5120, 6423, 9979
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Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
3218, 3922, 1734, 6346, 1953, 7825
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0014, 1544, 2141, 1871, 2332, 1211, 1915, 2409, 1649, 2166, 3454, 3393, 4544, 5712, 4029, 5275, 7720, 8501, 4600, 6341, 8677, 3635, 4729, 7214, 9982
Seventh Prize: ₹500
0020, 0160, 0532, 0597, 0610, 0675, 0813, 1754, 1881, 1893, 2055, 2162, 2434, 2614, 2655, 3092, 3208, 2163, 3236, 0889, 0954, 0968, 1271, 1335, 1365, 1420, 1753, 2261, 3668, 3872, 3947, 4006, 4100, 4195, 4307, 4584, 4620, 4778, 5024, 5477, 5536, 5545, 6227, 6335, 6439, 6611, 6759, 6771, 6778, 7263, 7432, 6781, 7010, 7013, 7029, 7239, 7544, 7685, 7747, 7755, 7833, 7895, 7931, 8008, 8098, 8261, 8661, 8977, 9257, 9311, 9567, 9580, 9693, 9810, 9840, 9968
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0021, 0945, 1728, 2428, 3046, 3694, 4298, 5160, 6521, 7092, 7865, 8704, 9106, 0231, 1067, 1740, 2465, 3107, 3757, 4301, 5790, 6533, 7110, 7869, 8749, 9422, 0548, 1073, 1752, 2547, 3201, 3800, 4505, 5804, 6541, 7403, 8179, 8802, 9447, 0594, 1141, 1997, 2555, 3203, 3826, 4542, 5865, 6623, 7562, 8283, 8829, 9537, 0721, 1181, 2225, 2738, 3512, 3946, 4626, 5895, 6899, 7587, 8325, 8894, 9546, 0751, 1342, 2238, 2870, 3533, 4160, 4846, 6171, 6958, 7602, 8555, 8983, 9703, 0001, 0837, 1382, 2334, 2930, 3656, 4219, 4975, 6252, 6982, 7684, 8629, 8996, 9729
Ninth Prize: ₹100
0312, 1038, 1993, 2745, 3160, 3675, 4141, 4896, 5920, 6426, 6776, 7304, 7762, 8159, 0000, 0874, 1423, 2663, 3090, 3431, 4003, 4739, 5789, 6393, 6761, 7195, 7688, 8122, 8895, 9416, 0002, 0952, 1954, 2740, 3137, 3625, 4127, 4854, 5877, 6413, 6774, 7295, 7714, 8133, 8980, 9602, 9090, 9615, 0317, 1049, 2046, 2746, 3222, 3710, 4148, 5030, 6019, 6581, 6897, 7315, 7838, 8284, 9118, 9652, 0353, 1062, 2087, 2776, 3251, 3730, 4201, 5122, 6042, 6587, 6905, 7537, 7874, 8334, 9153, 9702, 0373, 1205, 2198, 2790, 3319, 3799, 4255, 5243, 6047, 6597, 6978, 7564, 7892, 8492, 9159, 9767, 0483, 1276, 2202, 2998, 3330, 3832, 4389, 5637, 6175, 6605, 7118, 7585, 7949, 8723, 9169, 9856, 0599, 1330, 2345, 3043, 3357, 3861, 4481, 5763, 6327, 6653, 7137, 7679, 8022, 8760, 9277, 9912, 0869, 1385, 2415, 3070, 3369, 3968, 4553, 5787, 6387, 6655, 7189, 7681, 8030, 8837, 9333, 9962
Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-45 result 20/03/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RG 258453 | Check Here
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.