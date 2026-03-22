The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi - SM 47 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – ME 227808

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MG 864813

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MJ 802192

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0503, 0902, 1249, 2562, 3122 3308, 3801, 4398, 4426, 4688 4718, 6318, 6720, 6836, 7139, 7347, 8414, 8670, 9149

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1642, 2219, 2833, 3263, 3289, 8916

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0477, 0596, 0703, 1033 1208, 2041, 2333, 2509 2817, 3422, 3721, 3903 4354, 4786, 5324, 5541 7234, 7237, 7311, 7778 7819, 7860, 8433, 9211 9344

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0005, 0320, 0457, 0610, 0786, 1090, 1113 1164, 1368, 1555, 1682, 2114, 2119, 2246 2292, 2493, 2498, 2771, 2802, 2804, 2827, 2911, 3128, 3293, 3299, 3502, 3606, 3647, 3838, 3943, 4013, 4039, 4629, 4734, 5021, 5141, 5257, 5578, 5589, 5598, 5675, 5679, 5763, 5965, 5988, 6055, 6182, 6269, 6333, 6434, 6470, 6562, 6566, 6626, 6695, 7051, 7074, 7380, 7428, 7450, 7490, 7515, 7574, 7613, 7755, 7763, 7767, 7807, 7982, 8318, 8495, 8514, 8813, 8829, 9479, 9837

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0034, 0187, 0196, 0361, 0387, 0423, 0440 0655, 0777, 0791, 1066, 1196, 1343, 1657 2053, 2137, 2250, 2344, 2500, 2506, 2514 2723, 2937, 3013, 3426, 3500, 3541, 3556 3605, 3607, 3620, 3740, 3761, 3794, 3882 3959, 3983, 4001, 4056, 4066, 4222, 4502 4607, 4649, 5019, 5240, 5250, 5385, 5868 5894, 5967, 6094, 6153, 6386, 6454, 6538 6776, 6808, 7263, 7297, 7363, 7438, 7492 7544, 7610, 7719, 7782, 8053, 8097, 8148 8163, 8349, 8534, 8563, 8653, 8680, 8686 8764, 8825, 9114, 9148, 9237, 9259, 9442 9556, 9563, 9628, 9667, 9688, 9893, 9953 9967

Ninth prize: ₹100

0010, 0024, 0084, 0119, 0123, 0264, 0408, 0547, 0577, 0595, 0601, 0630, 0684, 0995, 1016, 1024, 1087, 1134, 1205, 1244, 1266, 1289, 1627, 1798, 1800, 1865, 1907, 1998, 2014, 2062, 2099, 2165, 2172, 2267, 2390, 2450, 2559, 2568, 2692, 2699, 2926, 2987, 3050, 3053, 3072, 3226, 3243, 3255, 3289, 3304, 3363, 3377, 3381, 3396, 3425, 3460, 3465, 3549, 3595, 3616, 3662, 3726, 3732, 3776, 3781, 4093, 4146, 4200, 4329, 4339, 4633, 4634, 4709, 4714, 4821, 4930, 4958, 5007, 5089, 5105, 5109, 5157, 5219, 5291, 5332, 5358, 5509, 5606, 5608, 5618, 5735, 5998, 6047, 6076, 6200, 6238, 6248, 6412, 6417, 6490, 6648, 6697, 6706, 6711, 6810, 7045, 7110, 7153, 7181, 7277, 7278, 7308, 7373, 7407, 7429, 7470, 7485, 7537, 7560, 7583, 7685, 7722, 7872, 7889, 7894, 7907, 8107, 8146, 8193, 8281, 8336, 8470, 8522, 8559, 8560, 8658, 8886, 8948, 9049, 9112, 9128, 9272, 9307, 9343, 9538, 9732, 9818, 9896

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.