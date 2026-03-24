Pathanamthitta: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday defended his response to a disruption at a public meeting in Konni, stating that such a platform is not meant for raising questions and that the incident stemmed from overenthusiasm.

Addressing a press conference, he said public meetings follow a defined decorum and are not forums for individual queries. “When people sit in front of a public meeting and raise questions in that manner, they will receive a response accordingly. That is only natural. Public meetings have their own decorum,” he said.

The incident occurred at Konni in Pathanamthitta, where the Chief Minister inaugurated the election convention of LDF candidate K U Jenish Kumar. During his speech on the State’s development, Das P George from the audience asked a question. Vijayan responded firmly, asking him to raise it at home, and continued his address.

Later, police personnel intervened and escorted him out of the venue. A video of the incident subsequently went viral on social media, triggering widespread discussion.

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Vijayan, in the press conference, said that when a political party or front organises a public meeting, those uninterested may leave, while others may listen. “That is the proper way. One should not attempt to disrupt or disturb such events,” he said. Recalling earlier practices, the Chief Minister said that, decades ago, people would submit written questions.

“However, he stressed that public meetings are not meant for answering individual queries. “The speaker addresses issues relevant to the gathering. Disrupting the event does not fall within normal public conduct,” he added.

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He also noted that the individual concerned later acknowledged his mistake. “He himself realised that it was not right and conveyed the same to party workers. That is how the incident should be viewed,” he said.

As the video gained traction, George, a CPM worker and a native of Attachakkal in Konni, admitted that he was at fault. “The Chief Minister was speaking about development. With the prospect of returning to power, I wanted to ask where the funds for future development would come from, especially since the Centre has withheld KIIFB funds. KIIFB has implemented projects worth ₹20,000 crore. I intended to ask how further development would be financed if the government returns to power.

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He may have felt that I interrupted his speech, which is why he responded in that manner. I was not upset. I now realise that what I did was wrong. I should not have raised the question at that time, as it disrupted his speech.

I travelled to the venue by bus and returned the same way after listening to the speech. The police did not question me. I sat through the entire speech before leaving. I regularly attend party programmes, and no local leaders have contacted me so far. I would like to meet the Chief Minister and will continue to attend his programmes. He is a leader who implements development,” George told Manorama News.