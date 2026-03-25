Malappuram: A campaign promise unlike any other has stirred political controversy in Malappuram, after an NRI businessman allegedly offered an all-expenses-paid Gulf trip to local party workers if the UDF candidate wins the election.

Following a preliminary inquiry, election authorities have initiated action, terming the offer a violation of poll rules. The police are expected to register a case soon.

The controversy began on Tuesday when IUML state vice-president and Gulf-based businessman C P Bava Haji made the announcement during an election campaign meeting in the Thavanur constituency. The UDF has fielded District Congress Committee (DCC) president V S Joy from Thavanur against sitting MLA K T Jaleel.

Addressing a gathering of panchayat and booth-level convenors and chairpersons in Mangalam panchayat, Bava Haji reportedly said that if V S Joy wins, he would sponsor a UAE trip for members of the panchayat committee that delivers the highest vote majority.

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"I will bear the expenses for to-and-fro tickets and arrange a 15-day stay in the UAE," he said.

Following this, members of the panchayat committee are also said to have extended a similar offer to booth-level committees that secure the highest number of votes for the UDF candidate.

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The Thavanur Assembly constituency comprises seven panchayats- Thavanur, Kalady, Vattamkulam, Edappal, Mangalam, Triprangode and Purathur. Mangalam is considered a UDF stronghold, where the front traditionally secures a high vote share.

Tirur Sub-Collector and Thavanur Returning Officer Dilip K confirmed that the offer prima facie violates election rules. "It is a clear violation of election norms. A report has been filed with the police for further action and a case will be registered against the UDF candidate soon," he said.

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However, P Nasarulla, general secretary of the District Congress Committee, defended the move, stating that the event was not a public meeting and the candidate was not present. "The offer was not made to voters but to panchayat- and booth-level office-bearers of the UDF. It cannot be construed as an inducement to voters," he said.

C P Bava Haji was not available for comment.