Pathanamthitta: A steep climb stands between hundreds of voters in Pathanamthitta and their right to vote at the Mundukottackal Sree Narayana Centenary Memorial School, where reaching the polling booth means scaling 42 steps.

The school houses three polling stations: Booths 247, 248 and 249, serving voters from Wards 1 and 33 of the municipality. Booth 247 has 898 voters, Booth 248 has 780 and Booth 249 has 866.

Perched atop a hill along the Pathanamthitta–Kadammanitta road, the school can be reached only by climbing this steep flight of steps. More than half of the voters in these booths are above 50 years of age. For the elderly and those with health concerns, the climb is a daunting task, often discouraging them from turning up to vote.

Recognising the difficulty, efforts were made to relocate the polling station, but these proved unsuccessful. With no alternative school in the vicinity, the proposal had to be shelved, leaving the steep climb a continuing ordeal for senior citizens and the ailing.

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Even those in good health are often forced to pause midway to catch their breath. To ease the climb, eight steps have been built wider, allowing space for a brief rest.

In a bid to address the issue, municipal councillor Saji K Simon had earlier approached the Kerala High Court, seeking the introduction of a ‘doli’ (palanquin) system, on the lines of the facility at Sabarimala Temple. After hearing the matter in detail, the court directed the Election Commission to arrange the facility, which subsequently led to an increase in voter turnout.

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Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, municipal chairperson Sindhu Anil and ward councillors Saji K Simon and Joyamma Simon have submitted a request to the District Collector, who is also the Returning Officer, seeking the reintroduction of the doli facility.