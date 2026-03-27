Kochi: Not long ago, political PR strategists in Kerala were ready to write the obituary of the election parody songs. Deeming them “outdated” and “cliche” in the age of slick digital promos, the shift was moving toward high-budget corporate branding. Then came 'Pottiye Kettiye'.

The viral and highly controversial track from the local body polls didn’t just dominate the streets; it proved that a well-crafted parody still holds more “mass” power than a thousand press releases. As the 2026 Assembly elections reached a fever pitch, that single viral moment triggered a massive resurgence in parody songs, forcing candidates to rethink their musical arsenal.

The success of 'Pottiye Kettiye' served as a wake-up call for campaign managers. It demonstrated that in Kerala’s unique political landscape, the familiarity of a folk-tune or a cinema hit, when laced with biting satire or local pride, creates an immediate emotional bridge with the voter.

“We thought parodies were losing their edge. But ‘Pottiye Kettiye’ once again proved a sharp and critical parody song is hundred times more effective than press releases or public speeches. After seeing how one song could become the talking point of an entire election cycle, every candidate now wants their own version of a chartbuster that can go viral on WhatsApp and Instagram.

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“When the UDF and the NDA candidates list out what all they need in the song we make for them, they cite Pottiye Kettiye as the benchmark. The LDF candidates, too, cite the same song, but they want something better to counter Pottiye Kettiye," said Abdul Khadar, a Kochi-based composer who specialises in election-based songs for the last two decades.

Parody songs still the ‘king’ of the street

For decades, parody songs have been the backbone of Kerala’s electioneering. Khadar said that parodies remain the favourites for open-jeep campaigning this time too. The formula is simple yet effective: take a trending cinema hit, swap the romantic lyrics for political barbs or candidate praises, and play it on a loop.

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This year, the viral factor is led by parodies of recent hits from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. From catchy folk-inspired tunes to high-energy mass beats, these songs serve as instant attention-grabbers.

“A parody song has immediate recall value. People already know the tune. When they hear the candidate’s name, the symbol set to a melody they were humming yesterday, it sticks. It is psychological. My team is working for over 20 candidates of various political parties. We make up to five songs for each candidate, and we are working around the clock to complete the work as there is very little time for campaigning,” Khadar said.

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Hit songs like ‘Kondattam’ from Thudarum, ‘Sulthan’ from Aadu 3, ‘Minnalvala’ from Narivetta, ‘Illuminati’ from Aavesham, and ‘Pala Palli’ from Kaduva remain the favourite choices for candidates for making parodies. In the Malabar region, many candidates prefer the Mapillapattu flavour in parodies. Some candidates even prefer folk songs of Kalabhavan Mani and rap songs of Vedan. Though old, there are many takes for ‘Vasco Da Gama’ from Chotta Mumbai and ‘Ilamai Itho’ from Sakalakala Vallavan.

According to Shiju Anjumana, another composer and lyricist in Kochi, the election season gives enough work for many artists. “Many consider parody songs as inferior. They are disappearing even from comedy shows and stage shows. But during the elections, they come back strongly. For many artists, it is a livelihood,” Anjumana said.

The rise of the original campaign anthems

While the classic parody song remains a staple, candidates are increasingly investing in original, high-production compositions to build a unique brand and mass appeal. Anjumana said that these anthems are designed for cinematic entries at rallies, featuring heavy chenda melam or electronic beats to build a candidate's personal brand without the baggage of a borrowed tune.

According to Akshay, who runs Leh Studios in Malappuram, while parodies offer familiarity, the 2026 polls have seen a surge in exclusive original compositions. Leading candidates across the LDF, UDF, and NDA are now hiring professional musicians to create anthems that belong solely to them.

“During the Lok Sabha polls, we composed a song ‘Onte Peru Shafi’ for Shafi Parambil in Vadakara. It went viral and now many candidates approach us seeking similar fresh songs for them. Our team researches each candidate and decides on what angle the lyrics should be written. Then I write the lyrics and compose it and my friend Sajeer programmes it. Now we are composing two songs a day,” Akshay said.

Also, with social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube playing a massive role in campaigning, original tracks avoid the copyright strikes that often take down parody videos. “An original song can focus entirely on a candidate’s specific achievements or personality cult, which is often harder to fit into the rigid structure of an existing film song. The battle isn't just on the streets; it's on social media too. Short, punchy 30-second reels of these songs are being shared across WhatsApp and Instagram,” Akshay added.