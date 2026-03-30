Mavoor: Heavy summer showers accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc across Chathamangalam panchayat on Sunday, flattening thousands of plantain crops and damaging paddy and tapioca fields.

Crops, including banana, paddy, and tapioca, suffered extensive damage across Vellalassery, Sanketham, Nayarkuzhi and Pulparambil areas. The fields of several farmers, including Keezhedathu Saamy, Veerattary Sethu, Kaikkalattu Balan, Pilathottathil Valsan, Thongannurkuzhi Hareendran, Parakkandy Nanu, Ponnangalathu Ramachandran, Ponnangalath Ashokan, Kizhekkadathu Sivadasan, Veerattary Raman, Kizhakkedathu Raveendran, Chalumbattil Velayudhan, Konnarayil Gopalan, Parambattummal Rasheed, Manimundayil Babu, Mangattuparambu Jabbar, Cholakkal Abdullah and Kandil Thodikayil Krishnankutty Nair were destroyed.

The Vellalassery NSS Karayogam has demanded government compensation for the crop loss. The meeting was presided over by president N Viswambharan. Speakers at the meeting included P Ramachandran, M Krishnan Nair, K Gopalakrishnan Nair, P Suresh Nair, A K Subramanian Nair, Kalpakkassery Radhakrishnan Nair, Parambil Raveendran Nair and P Bhaskaran Nair.