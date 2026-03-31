Kozhikode: Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to win in Kerala, and that this is why he avoids criticising the CPM and its leaders in the state.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing an election campaign programme of the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Perambra. "In every speech, the Prime Minister speaks about Hinduism, God and temples. But he says nothing against CPM leaders who allegedly stole gold from the Sabarimala temple. Suddenly, he has forgotten God, religion and temples when he comes to Kerala. When the PM visits the state, he does not say a single word against the CPM, but instead supports the LDF," he said.

He further alleged that the BJP is not targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as part of "adjustment politics."

"There is no ED interrogation against the Chief Minister, his children or family members because Narendra Modi wants the LDF to win in Kerala," he claimed.

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Rahul Gandhi also alleged that just as Modi is "controlled" by US President Donald Trump, Pinarayi Vijayan is being controlled by Narendra Modi.

"Modi signed deals with the US, compromising India's energy security and data. He promised to purchase goods worth ₹9.5 lakh crore annually from the US. This will hurt medium-scale enterprises in India," he said.

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He further claimed that Trump has influence over Modi and referred to unreleased "Epstein files," alleging they contain damaging information about the Prime Minister. "Modi agrees to whatever Trump demands," he said, adding that the Congress party would expose the truth.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that Trump's influence over Modi extends through industrialist Gautam Adani. “Adani's company is not an ordinary one. Adani has been given access to nearly every major Indian business. This was not done for free. Adani is a financial supporter of the BJP, and Donald Trump understands this. There is a criminal case against Adani in the US, and he cannot freely travel to the US and Europe," he claimed.

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He reiterated that just as Trump controls Modi, Modi controls Pinarayi Vijayan. "If Modi asks Pinarayi Vijayan to award business to Adani, the Chief Minister will comply, as he is completely controlled by Modi," he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi also criticised both the Centre and the Kerala government for failing to address the issues faced by thousands of Kerala families stranded in Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing West Asian conflict.

UDF candidate Fathima Thahliya, along with MLAs, MPs and other senior leaders of the front, attended the programme.

Later, as part of campaign in Balussery assembly constituency in the evening, Rahul Gandhi travelled in a special campaign bus of the UDF from Balussery to Nanmanda.