The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-49 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – MJ 757518

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MD 812012

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MD 590440

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0942, 2490, 2762, 2828, 2969 3091, 3150, 3338, 3415, 3469 3539, 4103, 5037, 6998, 8004 8334, 9066, 9432, 9773

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0360, 3922, 4713, 6697, 7746, 9247

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0057, 0349, 0755, 1431, 1471, 1599, 1783, 2397, 2493, 2637, 2875, 3105 3115, 3372, 3423, 3721, 4197, 5908, 7020, 7464, 7867, 8384, 8815, 8856, 9312

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0217, 0328, 0365, 0641, 0961, 0987, 1065 1185, 1252, 1271, 1406, 1432, 1632, 1918 2035, 2040, 2080, 2097, 2509, 2680, 2718, 2844, 2847, 2996, 3315, 3344, 3496, 3693, 3860, 4009, 4118, 4130, 4227, 4258, 4362, 4507, 4522, 4687, 4776, 5001, 5279, 5292, 5429, 5627, 5849, 5907, 5999, 6147, 6553, 6598, 7097, 7112, 7201, 7225, 7253, 7476, 7619, 7656, 7696, 7796, 8151, 8474, 8649, 8721, 8728, 8733, 8820, 9038, 9063, 9095, 9110, 9174, 9240, 9388, 9712, 9729

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0060, 0105, 0361, 0439, 0472, 0512, 0621 0700, 0780, 0825, 0864, 0867, 1141, 1387 1774, 1900, 2027, 2182, 2200, 2221, 2223 2239, 2264, 2429, 2468, 2626, 2665, 3043 3086, 3121, 3125, 3200, 3330, 3404, 3595 3802, 3956, 4054, 4067, 4219, 4678, 4685 4786, 4854, 5331, 5332, 5401, 5588, 5592 5678, 5855, 5862, 5898, 5917, 5930, 6036 6075, 6166, 6167, 6207, 6267, 6353, 6545 6736, 6944, 6973, 7307, 7590, 7814, 8116 8128, 8130, 8169, 8228, 8362, 8468, 8500 8589, 8597, 8833, 9114, 9127, 9251, 9281 9354, 9363, 9392, 9530, 9554, 9715, 9827, 9904

Ninth prize: ₹100

0021, 0034, 0242, 0252, 0283, 0284, 0303, 0304, 0307, 0320, 0322, 0344, 0410, 0533, 0540, 0853, 1063, 1183, 1206, 1335, 1363, 1404, 1498, 1594, 1706, 1753, 1760, 1849, 1992, 2013, 2031, 2295, 2335, 2387, 2433, 2496, 2532, 2613, 2686, 2866, 2870, 2928, 3013, 3117, 3192, 3209, 3439, 3518, 3636, 3677, 3701, 3719, 3875, 3954, 3962, 4122, 4181, 4213, 4240, 4268, 4361, 4420, 4532, 4570, 4591, 4609, 4668, 4686, 4769, 4778, 4791, 4821, 4831, 4904, 5149, 5233, 5375, 5379, 5418, 5534, 5548, 5597, 5755, 5808, 5928, 6168, 6228, 6271, 6305, 6319, 6356, 6432, 6503, 6645, 6657, 6781, 6809, 6824, 6922, 6924, 6956, 7180, 7218, 7273, 7303, 7410, 7475, 7511, 7513, 7521, 7562, 7618, 7679, 7830, 7940, 7946, 7959, 7983, 8016, 8158, 8254, 8269, 8300, 8355, 8489, 8521, 8624, 8634, 8639, 8698, 8719, 8764, 8795, 8853, 8864, 9001, 9456, 9489, 9569, 9594, 9641, 9713, 9739, 9814, 9844, 9905, 9942, 9971, 9995

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.