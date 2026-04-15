The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-48 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – DN 889830

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – DU 984582

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - DX 197558

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0541, 0783, 2791, 2927, 3349, 3467, 3551, 3892, 3928, 4443, 5048, 5479, 7284, 7700, 8238, 8254, 8389, 8825, 8932

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1989, 4121, 5872, 6827, 6936, 8197

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0061, 1006, 1310, 1707, 1909, 3304, 4278, 4888, 4899, 5096, 5799, 6146, 6373, 7271, 7877, 7970, 8229, 8509, 8573, 8888, 8945, 9198, 9531, 9633, 9645

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0071, 0091, 0255, 0820, 0873, 0940, 1156 1381, 1398, 1892, 1994, 2098, 2170, 2380 2603, 2695, 2742, 2853, 3210, 3509, 3624 3650, 3741, 4100, 4106, 4152, 4203, 4231 4234, 4413, 4509, 4624, 4696, 4782, 4864 4874, 4952, 5218, 5241, 5428, 5435, 5443 5688, 5848, 6026, 6103, 6366, 6381, 6544 6588, 6768, 6787, 7038, 7080, 7150, 7218 7393, 7424, 7438, 7484, 7503, 7567, 7857 8336, 8377, 8783, 8806, 9103, 9105, 9286 9400, 9497, 9754, 9780, 9798, 9847

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

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Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.