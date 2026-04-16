Palakkad: A 34-year-old man died in a firecracker accident during Vishu celebrations at Ragam Corner near Sreekrishnapuram in Palakkad. The deceased has been identified as Vellappanthodi Dileep.

The incident occurred between 9.30 pm and 10 pm on Wednesday while Dileep and his friends were celebrating with firecrackers at Ragam Corner club. Around 25 people were present at the time, said Ushakumari M, an Asha worker from the locality.

Dileep was holding a firecracker in his arm and another in his underarm when it accidentally exploded, causing severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Mangode.

However, he succumbed to his injuries, reportedly due to severe burns and blood clotting, Ushakumari said, citing hospital staff.

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Dileep is survived by his wife, Pradisha, and daughters, Anavia and Amalia. He was running a catering unit.