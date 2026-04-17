Senior Congress leader and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran on Friday defended ongoing discussions within the party over the chief ministerial post, asserting that such debates are intrinsic to the Congress’s decision-making process. The statement is being seen in party circles as a veiled rebuke to KPCC president Sunny Joseph.

“Let the discussions continue. Decisions emerge only through discussions. Only then can things move forward,” Sudhakaran told the media, a day after the KPCC chief urged senior leaders to refrain from engaging in talks on the chief ministership before the election results were announced.

Standing by his remarks, Sudhakaran said internal deliberations were always part of the party’s functioning. “Haven’t discussions taken place in Kerala before? They have happened even before the results were declared. This is nothing new,” he said.

Emphasising democratic values within the party, he added that everyone had the right to express their views. “Results come only when we engage and act. The party is holding the discussion, not individuals,” he said.

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The former KPCC president also dismissed concerns that such debates could harm the party. “There is no issue. Discussions will continue until a decision is reached. That is how the Congress functions,” he said.

Sudhakaran’s remarks come amid the controversy triggered by his recent Facebook post praising AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, which was seen by many as a hint at a possible chief ministerial candidate.

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In the post, he said Venugopal had the potential to follow in the footsteps of Congress stalwarts such as K Karunakaran, A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and Vayalar Ravi, who shaped Kerala’s political trajectory.

The remarks drew criticism from several KPCC leaders and allies, including the Indian Union Muslim League, who called on Congress leaders to avoid public speculation over the chief minister’s post before the election results.