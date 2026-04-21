The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-516 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SB 285845

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SE 786005

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SG 435068

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

2180, 2985, 3002, 4457, 5161, 5930, 6204, 6301, 6715, 6753, 7199, 7317, 7339, 7657, 8060, 8168, 8280, 8578, 9313

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1801, 3045, 5366, 7191, 7507, 9742

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0549, 0746, 0901, 1367, 2051, 2067, 2613, 2937, 3768, 3859, 4252, 4270, 4851, 4899, 4914, 4960, 5271, 5535, 5725, 6049, 6654, 7185, 8427, 8461, 9856

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0133, 0186, 0322, 0372, 0572, 0679, 0700, 0823, 1021, 1156, 1182, 1351, 1541, 1553, 2029, 2037, 2112, 2147, 2463, 2645, 2812, 2860, 2954, 3330, 3487, 3828, 3920, 4028, 4048, 4211, 4239, 4276, 4483, 4559, 4680, 4687, 4732, 5242, 5435, 5525, 5598, 5758, 5895, 5965, 6150, 6476, 6596, 6653, 7004, 7076, 7145, 7328, 7364, 7432, 7443, 7722, 8021, 8050, 8103, 8181, 8449, 8629, 8708, 8821, 8927, 8987, 9111, 9204, 9278, 9440, 9556, 9737, 9763, 9888, 9898, 9962

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)

0107, 0152, 0209, 0312, 0313, 0378, 0951, 0983, 1100, 1197, 1375, 1420, 1433, 1494, 1552, 1556, 1721, 1785, 1867, 1930, 1968, 2019, 2024, 2038, 2440, 2592, 2627, 2744, 3066, 3488, 3495, 3524, 3610, 3620, 3774, 4121, 4177, 4203, 4308, 4376, 4396, 4401, 4418, 4524, 4577, 4670, 4678, 4781, 4794, 4923, 5024, 5107, 5232, 5245, 5381, 5508, 5510, 5556, 5677, 5846, 6069, 6237, 6442, 6555, 6629, 6649, 6699, 7068, 7123, 7165, 7544, 7653, 7863, 7904, 8048, 8155, 8297, 8319, 8527, 8801, 8900, 8918, 9304, 9306, 9341, 9485, 9701, 9833, 9945, 9990

Ninth prize: ₹100

0003, 0170, 0193, 0210, 0216, 0271, 0582, 0647, 0651 0671, 0707, 0722, 0776, 0828, 0947, 0959, 1004, 1018 1050, 1058, 1097, 1185, 1203, 1216, 1245, 1357, 1363 1461, 1565, 1667, 1714, 1783, 1878, 1957, 1972, 1974 2160, 2192, 2207, 2208, 2284, 2306, 2341, 2437, 2621 2690, 2745, 2839, 2849, 2858, 2918, 2992, 3033, 3070 3079, 3101, 3111, 3390, 3396, 3466, 3694, 3719, 3738 3785, 3810, 3837, 3855, 3945, 4010, 4104, 4122, 4129 4131, 4380, 4649, 4753, 4795, 4838, 4953, 5076, 5119 5132, 5175, 5189, 5423, 5514, 5619, 5910, 5914, 5957 5980, 6012, 6034, 6061, 6329, 6451, 6461, 6465, 6569 6725, 6794, 6854, 6946, 7030, 7169, 7213, 7260, 7382 7399, 7413, 7591, 7654, 7693, 7729, 7742, 7752, 7797 7861, 7908, 7933, 8051, 8056, 8255, 8259, 8269, 8374 8562, 8733, 8766, 8820, 8841, 8867, 8910, 8928, 9044 9094, 9216, 9228, 9286, 9447, 9489, 9559, 9562, 9565 9639, 9678, 9685, 9687, 9820, 9875

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.