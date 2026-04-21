A protocol similar to the one used after the Wayanad landslide will be followed to identify victims of the Thrissur firecracker unit explosion, Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday. For body parts recovered from the site, DNA tests will be conducted by experts from the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. Only after DNA confirmation will the bodies or body parts be released to families.

“The situation here is even more challenging than Wayanad, as many remains are severely burnt, making identification extremely difficult. Even intact bodies may require DNA testing. So far, two bodies have been cleared for release,” the minister said after visiting patients at Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The explosion occurred around 3.30 pm on Tuesday at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Mundathikodu, near Wadakkanchery, leaving at least 13 dead. The unit, which had been in operation for over a decade, was assembling fireworks for the ongoing Thrissur Pooram festival for Thiruvambady Devaswom.

“A total of 13 patients are receiving treatment at the medical college, with one at a private hospital. Another affected individual who initially escaped has also sought care,” the minister added. Among the patients, two are on ventilator support, and five have sustained severe burns.

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Veena George assured that all patients are receiving full medical care. “In addition to the hospital doctors, district medical officers and staff from nearby hospitals are assisting. Expert teams, including plastic surgeons, other specialists, and orthopedists from Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode, have already arrived, with a second team expected shortly,” she said.

To ensure comprehensive care, arrangements allow each patient to be attended by up to three doctors. Coordinated disaster management control rooms have been set up at both the medical college hospital and the district collectorate, and counselling services are available for those in need. “Intensive efforts are ongoing to support all injured individuals, both physically and emotionally,” the minister added.