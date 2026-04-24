​“It was her husband’s birthday. During our routine morning call, she spoke about preparing the meal and baking a cake. She sounded happy and was even planning a trip with friends. The next thing we heard was that she was no more,” said S Venugopal Nair, father of Karthika V Nair, who was found dead in her Bengaluru flat in February.

Venugopal, a native of Anchal in Kollam, said he and his wife, Indirakumari, were left shattered by the sudden loss of their 35-year-old daughter. The family could not initially comprehend what led to her death, as they were unaware of any distress in her life. “She was very active and affectionate. She managed work, home and her child with ease and was always engaged with everyone,” he said.

Karthika was found hanging in the bathroom of her second-floor apartment at Gollahalli on the evening of February 20. It was reportedly her five-year-old daughter, who was playing nearby, who first saw the body. The family rushed to Bengaluru after being informed by one of her friends. The body was later brought to Anchal, where the funeral was held on February 23.

Karthika got married to a native of Thiruvananthapuram in 2017, after the two met during their BTech studies in Electronics Engineering at Sarabhai Institute of Science and Technology. She later completed her MTech from Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology and briefly worked as a guest lecturer before moving to Bengaluru with her husband. There, she built a career in the IT sector and was recognised for her performance with awards and promotions. The couple’s daughter was born in 2021.

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Venugopal and his wife had stayed with Karthika in Bengaluru for an extended period, especially during her pregnancy and while her husband was in Mexico for two years for work. “We helped raise the child and were closely involved in their daily life. There were no visible issues between them to our knowledge,” he said. The couple lived in a predominantly Malayali neighbourhood, where Karthika was socially active and well-liked.

The parents returned to Kerala last October after Venugopal developed health issues and began treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. “Even then, she was the one who made all the arrangements for my treatment. There was nothing to suggest any serious problem in her life,” he added.

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However, the family’s concerns grew after her death. They now suspect that there may have been issues between Karthika and her husband and have raised the possibility of foul play. “After her death, he cut off all contact with us. He also filed a case seeking sole custody of their daughter. We have filed a counter-petition,” Venugopal said, alleging that they were not allowed to see their granddaughter since.

He claimed that certain digital evidence pointed to possible tensions in the marriage. “His behaviour after her death was also suspicious, as if something was being concealed,” he said. According to Venugopal, their initial attempt to register a case at the Hebbagodi police station in Bengaluru was also unsuccessful. “An FIR was registered only after we approached the court,” he said.

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The family has now approached Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, apart from the state police chief, the Women’s Commission and the Child Welfare Committee, seeking a comprehensive investigation into Karthika’s death and clarity on the well-being of their granddaughter. “We are worried about the child’s safety and future. We also fear she may be taken abroad,” he said.

Venugopal added that he had supported his daughter financially at the time of her marriage, with gold over 100 sovereigns, a car and assistance in purchasing the Bengaluru flat. “She was a strong, capable woman who loved her life, her work and her family. We find it hard to believe she would take such a step without a reason. We want the truth,” he said, urging the Kerala government to intervene, citing the challenges of pursuing the case outside the state.

Karthika's husband did not respond to Onmanorama's calls for a comment.