Thrikkarippur: As severe summer conditions deepen the drinking water crisis, the Thrikkarippur panchayat has launched an emergency water distribution drive across several affected regions.

The western region of the panchayat has been hit the hardest by the crisis and of the 23 wards in the panchayat, several localities across 11 wards are facing severe water scarcity. Families dependent on supply schemes, including those operated by the Kerala Water Authority, have witnessed a sharp decline in water availability since the onset of summer.

The panchayat has now begun distributing 15,000 litres of water on a daily basis. Areas facing scarcity have been divided into three zones for supply, with residents being informed directly about the timing of distribution.

Water for distribution in the affected areas is being sourced from the Cheemeni Kakadav drinking water project and stored in three batches of 5,000 litres each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat President Sajitha Saharulla said ₹3 lakh has been earmarked for the scheme. If water scarcity spreads to other parts of the panchayat, the project will be extended to those areas as well. Water distribution through tanker lorries is slated continue until the onset of the monsoon.