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Thrissur: A four-year-old boy was injured in a stray dog attack at Desamangalam in Thrissur on Monday. The injured child, Muhammad Lasil, son of Mustafa, is from the Poovarathodi house in East Pallur Nambram.

The incident occurred around 12.45 pm while the child was playing in front of his house. A stray dog suddenly attacked him, leaving him with injuries on his cheek and hand.

He was immediately taken to Desamangalam Government Hospital, where he was given first aid, and later shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

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