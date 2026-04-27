Four people who were reported missing after the Mundathikode blast were identified through DNA analysis of body parts here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the District Collector, based on reports from the medical college principal, the head of the forensic department and the police, and following DNA analysis, the District Disaster Management Authority was instructed to release the recovered body parts of the victims to their relatives for final rites with their consent. The statement also said authorities have been directed to initiate further procedures to officially confirm the deaths.

The remains were identified as those of Abhijith (27), son of Babu of Arangath House, Puthurkara; Vishnu Vinod (35), son of Vijayan of Kolatt House, Manakodi, Thrissur; Girish (42), son of Mohanan of Karumali House, Kottapuram, Thrissur; and Suresh (50), son of Ayyappan of Thekkumkara House, Thrissur. The Collector held a meeting with the families at 10.30 am on Monday to inform them of the decision.

Police have been tasked with recording the locations where the body parts are buried after the final rites and submitting the details to the disaster management authority. Officials have also directed that the same procedure be followed if additional body parts are identified. To formally confirm the deaths, due process will be followed, including consultations with the health department, home department, law enforcement, and the registrar of births and deaths, after which an official directive will be issued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Mundathikode fireworks accident remains at 13. Unnikrishnan (56), son of Chathappan of Kannai House in Edappal, and Ragesh (29), son of Cheerath Rajan of Kundannoor, succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as:

1. Suvin (39), son of Vijayan of Kundannur Puthukattil House

2. Sudharshanan (54) of Parakundul House, Pazhayannur, Vennur

3. Manikandan (60), son of Mundan of Parampil, Alamcode Palliyal, Malappuram

4. Vasudevan (54), son of Korman of Madipurattu House, Kallur, Kumaranelloor, Palakkad

5. Subramanian (50) of Kottummal House, Perinthalmanna, Malappuram;

6. Manikandan, son of Venkatachalam of Narayana Nivas, Thrissur

7. Vijayan of Chongalathel, Edappal, Malappuram

8. Bijeesh (42), son of Balan of Vadakkepuraikkal House, Cherpp, Inchamudi Chirakkal

9. Praveen (42), son of Chandran of Kozhikotteri, Pattambi

10. Satheesh (46) of Pantalangattu House, Thekkumuri, Kozhiparamba, Mundathikode

11. Unnikrishnan (56) of Kannai Kattu, Edappal

12. Ragesh (29) of Cheerath House, Kundannoor;

13. Vishnu Vinod (35) of Kolatt House, Manakodi, Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four people remain under treatment, with two admitted at Thrissur Medical College Hospital and two at Elite Hospital.