Kochi: The bodies of Smitha Raghu and Latha Manakkakudi, the two Kudumbashree workers killed after a hospital wall collapsed in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, were brought to their native village in Ernakulam on Thursday afternoon. Following a post-mortem examination completed at midnight, the mortal remains were transported by road in ambulances from Bengaluru to Ramamangalam.

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday evening when a compound wall at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds. The victims were part of a 56-member group from Ernakulam, primarily Kudumbashree workers involved in Amrutham Nutrimix powder production, who had reached Bengaluru that morning for a tour organised by the Community Development Society (CDS) in Ernakulam.

The bodies will be brought to the Ramamangalam panchayat office for the public to pay their last respects. The final rites are scheduled to be held at their respective houses later this evening.

Ramamangalam Panchayat President Jessy Raju said that the bodies were brought to Perumbavur Taluk Hospital around noon, where arrangements were made to prepare and dress them after the long journey by road. “Our entire village is in deep mourning. We are focused on supporting the families through this unimaginable loss and coordinating the return of those injured,” she told Onmanorama.

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Even as the village mourns, there is some relief regarding the three other women from the group who were trapped under the debris. Maya Manikandan, whose injuries were initially reported as severe, is now in stable condition and continues to receive treatment in a Bengaluru hospital, where her relatives reached to assist her. Meanwhile, Preetha and Siji, who sustained multiple injuries including fractures, are expected to return home today to continue their treatment locally.

The accident took place while the five-member group was shopping near Commercial Street. As heavy rain lashed the city, they took shelter under a temporary tarpaulin structure adjacent to the hospital wall. The structure suddenly gave way, killing seven people in total, including street vendors and pedestrians.

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The Karnataka government has announced ₹5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased and confirmed that the state will cover all medical expenses for the survivors. An official inquiry into the wall collapse is currently underway.