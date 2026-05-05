Thiruvananthapuram: Tucked between clusters of apartment complexes in Sreekaryam lies a one and a half acre stretch of lush green farmland.It is on this patch of land that V S Padmakumar of Anitha Bhavan, who holds the soil close and cares for it like life itself, is shaping a new model of agriculture through his papaya cultivation

Known to many as a public worker and former panchayat president, Padmakumar’s truest identity remains that of a farmer.With rising health awareness in society leading to an increased demand for fruits, especially papaya, he decided to venture into papaya farming

Drip irrigation

Padmakumar chose the Red Lady variety and cultivation began last year. With support from the Agriculture Department, a drip irrigation system too was installed under a subsidy scheme.

The land was prepared by loosening the soil and forming beds, after which lime was applied to the pits. Two weeks later, each pit was enriched with five to seven kilograms of organic manure, along with bone meal and neem cake. The seeds were germinated in a polyhouse before the saplings were planted as an intercrop between coconut trees.

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Each plant was provided with a dedicated drip irrigation system, while plastic sheets were spread across the soil to keep weed growth in check.

Six months to first yield

Of the nearly 1,000 saplings planted, around 700 have grown well, while a few were lost to the harsh summer heat. The plants began bearing fruit as early as the sixth month. This variety is known to yield continuously for up to three years and Padmakumar estimates a total production of as much as 30,000 kilograms within this period.

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Returns set to double

An investment of about Rs. 2.5 lakh has gone into the cultivation and returns of nearly Rs. 5 lakh are expected. The first harvest is scheduled for early next month, with plans to bring the entire produce to market.

“Red Lady papayas have a relatively dense skin, which makes them less prone to damage. Farmers can also earn better returns by turning them into value added products such as jam or halwa,” Padmakumar says.

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Enquiries have already come in from supermarkets and Padmakumar is also considering expanding into online sales and the marketing of value added products.

Phone: 9446417191