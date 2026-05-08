Nedumbassery: Laura, the sniffer dog who spent nearly 10 years ensuring the safety of Kochi International Airport, has retired from service. Renowned for her detection skills, she excelled in identifying explosives and narcotic substances throughout her tenure.

A Labrador Retriever, Laura joined the canine squad of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) when she was just three months old. She was inducted into airport duty after undergoing six months of training at a military camp. Over the years, she played a key role in detecting several potential security threats at the airport.

Laura was handled by CISF Head Constable K Rijesh, a native of Kannur. Following her retirement, Rijesh has expressed his wish to take her home and has obtained approval from the CISF.If CIAL also grants permission, Laura will officially become part of his care and custody.

Her retirement ceremony was held at the airport yesterday. Airport Director G Manu, CISF Senior Commandant Nagendra Devrari, along with CISF and CIAL officials, attended the event.