Mangalapuram: Every single day for the past two years, volunteers of Nanma Charitable Society, Karichara, have ensured that no one arriving at the Mangalapuram panchayat office in search of food leaves hungry.

According to the organisation, Monday marked 738 consecutive days since it began distributing free packed meals outside the panchayat office for the homeless, the destitute and those struggling to make ends meet.

A K Shaji Karichara, secretary of the organisation, said the initiative began as a modest effort distributing just 25 meal packets a day and has since grown into a major humanitarian programme that has helped ease the hunger of thousands. People from all walks of life now rely on the initiative, he added.

As it steps into its fourth year, Nanma has now undertaken charitable activities worth nearly Rs.1 crore.

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The organisation has already implemented several welfare initiatives, including financial assistance for cancer patients, pension support for the elderly, housing projects and a range of other voluntary service activities.