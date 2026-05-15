Thiruvananthapuram: The SSLC exam results were announced by the state government at 3 pm on Friday. While 99.07% of students (4,10,456) qualified for higher education, 30,514 secured an A+ in all subjects.

Of the 2,10,727 boys who appeared for the examination, 2,08,474 qualified for higher education, registering a pass percentage of 98.93. Among girls, 2,01,982 students qualified for higher education out of the 2,03,563 who appeared, recording a higher pass percentage of 99.22.

The number of schools that secured 100 per cent pass in the state is 2,105, of which 767 are government schools, while 930 are aided schools and 408 are unaided.

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As many as 30,514 students secured A+ in all subjects, including 20,771 girls and 9,743 boys.

The Kuttanad Education District recorded a 100 per cent pass rate, with all students becoming eligible for higher education. Pathanamthitta district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state with 99.72. Kollam district registered the highest share of full A+ holders, with 11.6 per cent of students who appeared for the examination securing A+ in all subjects.

In the Gulf centre, 631 students appeared for the exam and all of them passed. In Lakshadweep, 386 students appeared for the exam and 377 of them qualified for higher education. A total of 251 students appeared privately for the examinations, of whom 189 cleared the exam.

Along with this, the results of THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and AHSLC examinations were also announced.

The supplementary exams for the regular category students who have not qualified for the higher studies would begin in the first week of June, and the results would be declared at the end of June. Students who have not qualified for higher studies can write the supplementary exam for a maximum of 3 subjects.

Students will be able to access their results through the mobile applications 'Nammude Kerala' and 'Saphalam', which are the unified service platforms of the state government by 3.30 pm.

A facility has also been arranged to receive detailed results in PDF format by sending a message 'RESULT' to the WhatsApp number 91886 19958, followed by providing the registration number and date of birth.

A total of over 4.17 lakh students had appeared for the examination, which was held between March 5 and March 30, 2026, while the evaluation process began on April 16.

Results can be accessed through the following websites from 3.30 pm.

To check school-wise results, click here