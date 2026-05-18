Kalpetta: The Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernisation (KERA) is a comprehensive project worth ₹25 crore, launched by the Agriculture Department in association with the World Bank to modernise and increase the productivity of the farming sector in Wayanad.

Financial aid to replant saplings in farms with low productivity is the highlight of this project. Up to ₹1.10 lakh per hectare would be provided as financial aid, under this scheme, to replant saplings in farms with low productivity. Under this scheme, ₹77,000 would be released in the first year followed by ₹33,000 in the second year.

Farmers who grow coffee on land from 25 cents up to 10 hectares can apply for the aid. Meanwhile, a single applicant is eligible for the aid for up to two hectares (₹2.2 lakh).

Besides this, up to ₹50,000 would be provided for arranging scientific watering systems at the coffee plantations. An amount ₹18,000 from it would be allotted for building the tank and ₹32,000 for installing the sprinkler unit.

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The project also aims to ensure the quality of the coffee saplings by allowing ₹6 lakh each for 30 nurseries. As much as 75 percent (maximum of up to ₹2 lakh) of the total expenses would be distributed among the farmers and FPOs (Farmers Producers Association) for national/international certification and also for improving the market value of the iconic Wayanad coffee and GI tagging. PCGS project that allows loans on low interest rates for replanting the saplings and irrigation too would be granted along with this.

Meanwhile, the farmers can avail the service of KERA’s field officers for scientific training. Besides, awareness campaigns for 32000 farmers in association with the Coffee Board, village level workshops for 16,000 farmers and comprehensive training for 3400 farmers in scientific farming methods too will be conducted as part of the project.

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Online applications can be submitted via the portal, https://keralaplantation.kerala.gov.in. For more information email to info@kera.kerala.gov.in. Phone – 8089775400.