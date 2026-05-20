The new UDF government has assumed charge in Kerala after a decade of being out of power, bringing with it one of the most politically diverse Cabinets in recent years. After returning to power with 102 seats, the Congress leadership has attempted to strike a balance between experience, community representation, regional interests and generational change in the ministry led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The Cabinet formation also reflected efforts to accommodate allies and manage internal party equations involving senior leaders such as K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Here’s a closer look at Kerala’s new Council of Ministers.

Ramesh Chennithala (69) - Home and Vigilance

One of the most experienced leaders for the Congress in Kerala, Chennithala entered politics through the KSU and became its state president in 1980. In 1982, he became the NSUI national president and was elected MLA from Haripad the same year.

At just 30, he became a minister in the K Karunakaran Cabinet in 1986. Over the next four decades, he served as MLA, MP, KPCC president and Leader of Opposition, apart from a stint as the Home Minister as well. He represented Kottayam and later Mavelikkara in the Lok Sabha and headed the KPCC from 2005 to 2014.

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Though he lost the chief ministerial race this time, Chennithala remains a major organisational force within the Congress and brings significant administrative experience to the Cabinet.

K Muraleedharan (69)- Health and Devaswom

Son of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Muraleedharan has had one of Kerala politics’ most turbulent political careers. He entered Parliament from Kozhikode in 1989, 1991 and 1999, became KPCC president in 2001 and later Electricity Minister in 2004. However, defeats and internal differences led him to briefly quit the Congress and float the National Congress (Indira) in 2005.

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After defeats in Koduvally in 2006 and Wayanad in 2009, Muraleedharan returned to the Congress fold and won from Vattiyoorkavu in 2011 and 2016. He later entered Parliament from Vadakara in 2019 but suffered defeats in Nemom in 2021 and Thrissur in 2024. His return to the Cabinet after winning Vattiyoorkavu marks a major comeback for one of the Congress’ most recognisable leaders.

P K Kunhalikutty (74)- Industries

Kunhalikutty remains the IUML’s most influential strategist and one of the UDF’s key power centres. He became Malappuram municipal president in 1980 and reached the Assembly from Malappuram in 1982.

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He served as Industries Minister in 1991 and again in the UDF governments of 2001 and 2006 before resigning in 2004. Though defeated from Kuttipuram in 2006, he returned through Vengara in 2011 and later entered Parliament from Malappuram in 2017 and 2019.

Even today, Kunhalikutty remains the key bridge between the IUML and the Congress leadership.

Sunny Joseph (73)- Electricity

The current KPCC president and a four-time MLA from Peravoor, Sunny Joseph is widely seen as a consensus-builder within the Congress.

He served as DCC president in Kannur between 2001 and 2007 before entering the Assembly from Peravoor in 2011. He retained the seat in 2016, 2021 and 2026. In 2025, he became KPCC president.

His inclusion gives the Cabinet both organisational strength and representation from north Kerala.

A P Anil Kumar (61)- Revenue

Anil Kumar entered politics through the Youth Congress and became its state secretary in 1986. After losing from Thrithala in 1996, he won Vandoor in 2001 and has retained the seat ever since.

He first became minister for SC/ST Welfare in 2004 and later served in the Oommen Chandy Cabinet in 2011. Known for his calm administrative style, he continues to remain an influential Congress leader from Malappuram district.

Coalition partners in the Cabinet

Shibu Baby John (62)-Forest

Shibu Baby John of the RSP first became MLA from Chavara in 2001. After losing in 2006, he returned in 2011 and became Labour Minister in the UDF government. He suffered defeats in 2016 and 2021 before making a comeback in 2026. Son of veteran socialist leader Baby John, his inclusion strengthens the UDF’s coalition character.

Mons Joseph (61)- Water Resources

Mons Joseph of the Kerala Congress first became MLA from Kaduthuruthy in 1996. After losing in 2001, he returned in 2006 and retained the seat in 2011, 2016, 2021 and 2026. He briefly served as minister in the V S Achuthanandan government in 2007 before resigning after the return of P J Joseph.

Besides Mons Joseph, P J Joseph’s son Apu John Joseph has been appointed Chief Whip.

Anoop Jacob (48)- Food and Civil Supplies

Anoop Jacob, son of former minister T M Jacob, entered the Assembly through the Piravom by-election in 2012 and became minister immediately after. He retained Piravom in 2016, 2021 and 2026 for the Kerala Congress (Jacob) faction.

C P John (69)-Transport

C P John’s political journey represents a rare ideological crossover. Once SFI state secretary in 1980 and national vice president in 1983, he left the CPM with M V Raghavan in 1986 and joined the CMP. He later served multiple terms as Planning Board member.

IUML’s strong presence in the ministry

Besides Kunhalikutty, the IUML secured four more Cabinet berths.

K M Shaji (54)- Local Self-Government

K M Shaji first entered local politics as Kaniyambatta panchayat president in 1997. After losing his first Assembly election in 2006, he won Azheekode in 2011 and 2016, lost in 2021, and made a comeback from Vengara in 2026.

P K Basheer (66)- Public Works

P K Basheer began his political journey as Edavanna panchayat president in 1988 and became an IUML state secretariat member in 2004. He has represented Eranad continuously since 2011.

N Samsudheen (57)- General Education and Minority Welfare

Samsudheen, who rose through the Youth League, has represented Mannarkkad for four consecutive terms since 2011.

V E Abdul Gafoor (49)- Fisheries

Abdul Gafoor represents a younger generation within the IUML. A former Youth League district president and son of former minister V K Ibrahim Kunju, he lost Kalamassery in 2021 but returned with a major victory in 2026 by defeating former Industries Minister P Rajeev.

Younger Congress faces

The Cabinet also features several younger leaders viewed as the Congress’ future generation.

Roji M John (44)-Higher Education

Roji M John became NSUI national vice president in 2011 and national president in 2014 before entering the Assembly from Angamaly in 2016. He retained the seat in 2021 and 2026 and later became AICC secretary in 2022.

P C Vishnunadh (48)-Tourism, Culture and Cinema

P C Vishnunath rose through the KSU and Youth Congress, becoming KSU state president in 2002 and Youth Congress president in 2010. After representing Chengannur in 2006 and 2011, he returned to the Assembly through Kundara in 2021 and retained the seat in 2026. He also served as KPCC general secretary, AICC secretary and KPCC working president.

T Siddique (51)- Agriculture

T Siddique, who served as Youth Congress state president in 2006, won from Kalpetta in both 2021 and 2026.

M Liju (47)-Cooperation and Excise

M Liju, former Youth Congress state president and Alappuzha DCC chief, entered the Assembly for the first time from Kayamkulam. After serving as KPCC general secretary from 2024, he was elevated as vice president in 2025.

O J Janeesh (37)- Youth Welfare

At 37, O J Janeesh is the youngest minister in the UDF Cabinet. A former KSU district president and Youth Congress state president, his victory from Kodungalloor marks a major rise for the youth leadership within the Congress.

Janeesh was among the young Congress leaders hand-picked to challenge LDF heavyweights in the 2026 elections. His inclusion also helped the Congress address Ezhava representation and strengthen its presence in Thrissur district.

Women representation in the Cabinet

Bindhu Krishna (53)-Labour

Former Mahila Congress state president Bindhu Krishna faced multiple electoral defeats from Chathannur, Attingal and Kollam before finally entering the Assembly from Kollam in 2026. Her rise reflects persistence and loyalty within Congress organisational politics.

K A Thulasi (53)- Backward Welfare

K A Thulasi, wife of Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan, began her public career as a Thrissur district panchayat member in 2000. Despite defeats in Chelakkara in 2001 and the Ottapalam Lok Sabha election in 2004, she remained active in organisational politics, later serving in the Women’s Commission and becoming KPCC general secretary in 2021 before winning Kongad in 2026. Her inclusion as minister helped the Congress address three factors simultaneously — representation for Palakkad, women’s representation and SC representation.

Besides the two women ministers, the Deputy Speaker post has been allotted to Shanimol Osman. She is the second Muslim woman to hold the post after Nabisath Beevi in 1960. Senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has been selected as Speaker.

V D Satheesan (61), Kerala’s Chief Minister- Finance, Law and Ports

Satheesan’s elevation marks one of the biggest generational shifts in Kerala Congress politics in decades. He entered student politics through the NSUI and became its national joint secretary in 1994. After losing from Paravoor in 1996, he won the constituency in 2001 and has retained it ever since.

His biggest rise came in 2021, when the Congress replaced Chennithala as Opposition Leader after consecutive UDF defeats. Satheesan transformed the UDF into a far more aggressive opposition, targeting the LDF government both inside and outside the Assembly.

Under his leadership, the UDF swept the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala, won major bypolls like Thrikkakara and Puthuppally, and built momentum leading to the 2026 Assembly victory. His leadership style, firm decisions and ability to consolidate anti-incumbency sentiment made him the choice for Chief Minister.

The challenge now is whether this diverse team under Satheesan can convert a massive electoral mandate into stable governance while managing ambitions and internal equations within the UDF itself.