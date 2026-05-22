Kochi: In a major relief for the seven Scheduled Caste families facing imminent eviction from their homes at Pariyathukavu Unnathi in Malayidom Thuruth near Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam, the newly sworn-in United Democratic Front (UDF) government on Friday announced that no eviction proceedings or police action would take place on Saturday.

Instead, the government has decided to directly intervene in the long-running land dispute and move the High Court on Monday to represent the affected residents.

The decision was announced after a high-level meeting convened under the directions of Chief Minister VD Satheesan and Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala. Minister Roji M John and Kunnathunad MLA VP Sajeendran held discussions with the representatives and legal counsel of the Dalit families on Friday night at Ernakulam collectorate amid escalating tensions following violent clashes with police earlier this week during an attempted eviction drive.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Roji M John said the government had taken a clear stand in support of the affected families and had already initiated legal steps to intervene in the matter before the High Court.

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“The government is completely with the families, and this has been conveyed to them very clearly. On this issue, regarding this case, which has been going on for several decades, the assurance the government has given them is that the government itself will directly try to represent this case in the High Court on Monday. Necessary directions have already been given to the Advocate General (AG) regarding this,” the Minister said.

Calling the move unprecedented in the history of the case, Roji M John said previous governments had never attempted to directly present the concerns of the residents before the court. “In the history of this case, this is the first time a government is intervening to present its arguments or submit related matters before the court. Until now, no such effort has been made by any previous government,” he said. The minister also assured that the families would not be abandoned even if the legal challenge fails.

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“Under no circumstances will the government agree to leave these families stranded on the streets. If the court verdict turns out to be adverse, the government will discuss with all these families and decide upon a highly fair rehabilitation package, and it will be implemented,” he said.

Responding to questions regarding the eviction proceedings scheduled for Saturday, the minister confirmed that all police and executive actions had been suspended for the time being.

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“Until the decision of the court comes, there will be no other eviction proceedings. There will be no action from the police department on Saturday,” he said.

Protesters and the Police confront each other while attempting to evict seven Scheduled Caste families under a Supreme Court order in Kizhakkambalam recently. Photo: Special arrangement

He, however, clarified that the functioning of the court-appointed Advocate Commission remained independent, while the police and administration would focus on informing the judiciary about the government’s present humanitarian and administrative position.

Meanwhile, Kunnathunad MLA VP Sajeendran launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, accusing it of failing to intervene despite repeated eviction attempts over the years.

“After the court verdict came, this is the 15th time that the commission and the police are arriving there in connection with the eviction. On all the previous 14 occasions, there was no intervention from the side of the government. Some people who have come out to protest today were public representatives back then. They were MLAs there. None of them brought this issue to the attention of the government back then, nor could they get anything done through the then Left government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Sajeendran said.

The MLA also alleged that certain political groups were attempting to exploit the crisis for political mileage and inflame tensions on the ground.

“A lot of people are trying to fish in troubled waters here and throw them onto the streets again. It was as part of those efforts that some unfortunate incidents took place there on a small scale the other day,” he said.

Sajeendran further assured that there would be no repeat of the police action witnessed during Wednesday’s clashes. “Strict instructions have been given by the Chief Minister, the Home Minister, in our presence, to ensure that no such high-handedness occurs from the side of the police from now on. Therefore, nobody needs to try to provoke the police and create an issue there anymore. There will be no police high-handedness against these poor people in the coming days,” he added.

The dispute centres around an eviction drive initiated on the basis of a court order in favour of a private claimant over land occupied by families living in the Dalit settlement at Malayidom Thuruth. Residents have consistently argued that portions of government-owned puramboke land were wrongly included in the disputed property and have demanded a fresh survey.

Tensions escalated sharply on Wednesday when an Advocate Commission, accompanied by nearly 400 police personnel, attempted to implement the order. The operation triggered widespread protests from residents and political activists, leading to clashes, the use of water cannons and police cases against more than 50 people.

With Chief Minister VD Satheesan hailing from Ernakulam district, the swift intervention by the new government has brought temporary relief to the affected families even as the legal battle heads back to the High Court on Monday.

The issue has meanwhile already begun triggering political confrontation between the ruling UDF and the Opposition CPM. Earlier on Friday, former minister R Bindu visited the protest site and announced solidarity with the agitating families. CPM leaders have increasingly sought to portray the eviction row as the first major political and humanitarian test confronting the newly formed Satheesan government.