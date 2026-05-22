Seven-year-old Threya Nanda, who died in the Ponmudi road accident on Thursday, was part of a close-knit family that always hung out together. Threya, the daughter of Aneesh and Salu, was on a leisure trip with her uncle Anoop, aunt Anu, their 16-year-old daughter Theertha, and seven-year-old Nivedh when the accident occurred. The group, along with Theertha's friend’s family in another car, had gone to Ponmudi to enjoy the last of the summer holidays.

"The group left in two cars at 10 am on Thursday. The children were excited about the trip. On the way back, Threya was calling everyone from the car and telling them that she had bought new socks, shoes, and a bag for when her class reopens," said Jayan, the family's neighbour.

"Both Anoop and Aneesh lived in different houses within the same compound. Their parents lived with them. They are a close-knit family," he added. "All of us have gone together to Ponmudi multiple times. It is a place we visit often," Jayan said.

According to Vithura police, the accident occurred around 6.30 pm while the group was returning home. “Anoop was negligent and speeding and lost control of the car after passing Kallar Golden Valley during a turn. The car flipped three times, hit a tree, and fell into a gorge 30 feet deep,” officials said.

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As a result, Threya was thrown from the vehicle and could only be found after an intensive search. She hit her head on the rocks. Although she was rushed to Vithura Government Hospital, she was declared dead at 7.15 pm.

The remaining family members were admitted to a nearby private hospital. Anu sustained severe facial injuries, while the others suffered fractures to their limbs. An FIR has been registered under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving on public roads endangering life) and 106(1) (causing death by rash or negligent act).

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"Salu, Threya's stepmother, who is seven months pregnant, is devastated. She had married Aneesh, a higher secondary teacher, a year and a half ago. She had already experienced immense loss with the passing of both her parents and her sister. Knowing her fragile state, the family did not tell her about the death. She learned about it only when people started arriving at their house this morning," Jayan added.

After a post-mortem examination at the medical college hospital, Threya's body was laid to rest at her residence in the afternoon. Neighbours and residents who know the family are distressed by the news. Hundreds of people came to pay their respects to Threya for one last time. "The relatives who are undergoing treatment were allowed to come see her for four hours and then had to return to the hospital for further care," Jayan said.