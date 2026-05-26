The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-521 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – SV 904465

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SS 167747

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SR 657509

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0382, 2361, 3131, 3402, 3518 3561, 4082, 4785, 4950, 5159, 5495, 6211, 6275, 6618, 6850, 6965, 7082, 8560, 9770

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

2599, 3472, 5259, 5476, 8801, 9637

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0362, 0715, 0771, 0864 1136, 1761, 2566, 2634, 3622, 3738, 4303, 4449 4559, 5290, 5422, 6305, 6621, 6920, 7395, 8125 8217, 8834, 9508, 9596, 9980

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0007, 0026, 0028, 0498, 0539, 0573, 0681 0824, 0909, 1046, 1343, 1504, 1554, 1663 1756, 1816, 1969, 1977, 2093, 2336, 2470, 2546, 2562, 2772, 2864, 2901, 2944, 3212, 3409, 3630, 3754, 4030, 4114, 4120, 4182, 4324, 4390, 4502, 4609, 4696, 4749, 4942 5113, 5132, 5298, 5311, 5325, 5329, 6178, 6202, 6249, 6401, 6960, 6978, 7099, 7103, 7144, 7449, 7470, 7475, 7643, 7752, 8337 8367, 8532, 8634, 8950, 8969, 8973, 9028, 9033, 9607, 9677, 9710, 9816, 9837

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0000, 0066, 0280, 0564, 0565, 0575, 0682 0699, 1128, 1298, 1440, 1574, 1803, 1990 2041, 2079, 2143, 2342, 2536, 2682, 2707 2711, 2807, 3119, 3469, 3495, 3521, 3597 3942, 4098, 4118, 4190, 4240, 4340, 4361 4432, 4459, 4506, 4788, 4827, 4853, 4953 5019, 5043, 5091, 5173, 5371, 5428, 5669 5722, 5847, 5864, 6251, 6610, 6678, 6689 6728, 6840, 6998, 7125, 7280, 7344, 7454 7632, 7668, 7751, 7774, 7813, 7884, 7916 7934, 7980, 8027, 8048, 8052, 8343, 8434 8543, 8673, 8703, 8754, 9039, 9136, 9169 9194, 9210, 9379, 9744, 9774, 9884

Ninth prize: ₹100

0035, 0085, 0123, 0156, 0243, 0334, 0376, 0403, 0687, 0849, 0879, 0896, 0921, 1004, 1011, 1024, 1040, 1072, 1078, 1115, 1239, 1290, 1468, 1684, 1685, 1698, 1708, 1721, 1754, 1776, 1811, 1832, 1852, 2063, 2231, 2270, 2345, 2386, 2515, 2544, 2670, 2762, 2917, 3007, 3018, 3083, 3113, 3454, 3489, 3509, 3632, 3688, 3878, 3879, 3920, 4001, 4106, 4193, 4310, 4585, 4752, 4979, 5076, 5077, 5148, 5233, 5251, 5265, 5268, 5334, 5542, 5550, 5551, 5571, 5663, 5678, 5732, 5735, 5854, 5976, 6009, 6037, 6142, 6162, 6190, 6240, 6245, 6400, 6436, 6495, 6526, 6576, 6613, 6760, 6826, 7076, 7141, 7156, 7210, 7302, 7459, 7474, 7491, 7694, 7701, 7779, 7798, 7831, 7865, 7882, 8000, 8183, 8213, 8221, 8230, 8235, 8241, 8245, 8290, 8359, 8366, 8527, 8575, 8586, 8636, 8642, 8657, 8683, 8701, 8867, 8931, 9044, 9141, 9150, 9175, 9326, 9422, 9459, 9554, 9581, 9668, 9671, 9711, 9719, 9838, 9887, 9915, 9945, 9975, 9979

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.