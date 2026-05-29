The first session of the 16th Kerala Assembly began on Friday at 9 am, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presenting the customary policy address.

The Governor began his address by praising the UDF-led government, saying people had voted for transparent governance, a compassionate approach and the restoration of public confidence in institutions. The government had embarked on its journey by reaffirming unity and cooperation among all sections of society.

“To work together is better than to work singly; to work together for the common good is best of all,” Arlekar quoted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Governor also highlighted Kerala’s achievements over the decades, citing its highly educated population, strong democratic tradition, remarkable social development, globally respected public healthcare system, vibrant cultural ethos and enlightened society as the State’s enduring strengths.

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A special Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday approved the Governor’s speech. The address is further expected to outline the United Democratic Front (UDF) government’s priorities and key electoral promises after the coalition returned to power in the state following a decade in opposition.

According to the Assembly schedule, the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address will take place from June 1 to June 3. The state Budget is expected to be presented on June 5 by Satheesan, who also handles the Finance portfolio.

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The newly elected members of the Assembly took the oath on May 21, and the election of the Speaker took place the following day.

The Governor’s previous policy address, delivered in January during the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s tenure, had witnessed dramatic scenes in the House after then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly ‘corrected’ portions of the speech.