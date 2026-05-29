Malappuram: A 73-year-old woman from Chungathara near Nilambur has approached the District Medical Officer (DMO) of Malappuram alleging serious medical negligence during a hip replacement surgery performed at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

The complaint, filed by the woman’s grandson, states that Parvathy lost movement in her right leg after multiple nerves and blood vessels were allegedly damaged during the surgery conducted on May 12. She continues to undergo treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Following the complaint, the DMO sought an explanation from the superintendent of Manjeri Medical College Hospital. In response, hospital superintendent Dr Prabhu Das submitted a report stating that the allegations were baseless and that no treatment error or medical negligence had occurred.

According to the complaint, Parvathy had been suffering from pain in her right leg and consulted Dr Sajeev K T of the Orthopaedic Department at Manjeri Medical College. After examination, the doctor reportedly informed the family that there was wear and tear in the ball joint of her thigh bone and advised surgery to relieve the pain.

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She was admitted to the hospital ten days later and underwent surgery on May 12.

“After the surgery, she was shifted to the ICU and later moved to the ward. About four hours after the operation, an X-ray was taken. Initially, we were informed that there were no issues. However, by around 9 p.m., we noticed a change in the colour of her leg and that it had become unusually cold. We immediately informed the duty doctor. After examination, we were told there were no doctors available at that time,” the complaint states.

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“As her condition became serious, we were instructed to urgently shift her to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode for scanning and further treatment. She was taken there by ambulance. The Orthopaedic Department doctors at Kozhikode Medical College examined her and informed us that, during the surgery conducted at Manjeri Medical College Hospital, one or more blood vessels/nerves in her leg had been injured. Due to this, blood circulation to the leg had been severely affected, causing heavy blood loss, change in colour, and coldness in the leg,” the complaint further says.

The complainant also alleged that doctors at Kozhikode Medical College informed the family that nearly 95 per cent of the movement and function of the leg had been affected and that they could not guarantee recovery.

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“They also informed us that there was a possibility that the leg below the knee might have to be amputated, as blood circulation to the leg had stopped,” the complaint says.

However, the report submitted by superintendent Dr Prabhu Das to the DMO rejected the allegations of negligence.

According to the report, Parvathy had been diagnosed with osteoarthritis in both hips, and the surgery was conducted on May 12 as the first case of the day. The procedure reportedly began at around 8.30 a.m. and was completed by approximately 9.30 a.m.The report states that there was no excessive blood loss during surgery and no requirement for blood transfusion.

“After the surgery, the patient was kept under observation in the Post-Operative ICU for three hours and was later shifted to Ward No 21. Monitoring of oxygen level in blood showed normal levels until 4 pm. However, during the ward examination at around 10.30 pm, the oxygen level was found to have dropped to 80 per cent,” the report states.

“Following this, the Head of Department and Unit Chief, Dr Bindulal, personally examined the patient. On examination, it was understood that urgent investigations and treatment regarding vascularity were required. Therefore, the patient was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for the services of a vascular surgeon. The patient was referred at around 12 midnight in an 108 ambulance, with nursing assistance ensured, along with the discharge card,” it adds.

The report further stated that, based on enquiries with the concerned doctors and examination of the case sheet, “no deliberate medical negligence or treatment error has been found.”