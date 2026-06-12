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The State Conference of the Trained Nurses Association of India in Kollam; blood pressure and diabetes check-ups in Kottayam; the inauguration of a new Art Gallery and co-working Space in Kochi; the Film Distributors Association's district annual meet in Kozhikode, and so on, are some of the events in Kerala on Friday, June 12, 2026

Kollam

Thankassery All Season D Fourt Hotel: State Conference of Trained Nurses Association of India 10:30 am.

Kottayam

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Kottayam KC Mammen Mappillai Hall: NGO Union State Conference. Delegate Conference – 8:30 am, Seminar – 12:00 pm, Friendship Conference – 2:30 pm.

Puthannangadi Church: Retreat. Holy Mass – 7:15 am, Song Service – 10:30 am, Retreat by Fr. V.A. Shanu, Midday Prayer, Kanji Offering – 11:00 am.

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Panamattam National Library: Blood Pressure, Diabetes Check-up – 10:00 am.

Kochi

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Pathadippalam Public Works Rest House: Human Rights Commission Sitting 10:00 am.

Ernakulam YMCA Hall: 'Education Award 2026' organised by Kerala State SIDCO Limited and N H Anwar Trust – Mayor V K Minimol 2:30 pm.

Kadavanthara GCDA Shopping Complex: Inauguration of new Art Gallery and Co-working Space by Indian Institute of Architects (IIA) Cochin Centre – Collector G Priyanka, 6:00 pm.

Chavara Cultural Centre: Environment Day Celebration and Tree Planting – T J Vinod MLA 10:00 am.

Vaduthala St. Antony's Church: Feast of St. Antony's Combrey – Vestments Ceremony 5:30 pm, Message, Vespers, Cultural Programs 7:30 pm.

Hotel Radisson Blu: Kerala Retail Summit – Inauguration by Milma Chairman K S Mani, 5:30 pm.

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: A K D T T U Annual Celebration Programs 2:00 pm.

Kozhikode

Aazhchavattam Community Hall: Free Yoga Training led by Patanjali Yoga Research Centre 6:15 am.

Beypore HSS: Yoga Class led by Malabar Yoga Research Centre 6:30 am.

Samudri HSS School: Blood Group Determination Camp organised by Calicut Blood Donors Forum and Lions Club of Calicut Samudriyans 10:00 am.

Sarovaram Trade Centre: South India Retail Expo by Connecting Brands to Retailers 10:30 am.

Academy Art Gallery: Mural exhibition by Nipuna Shashidharan. 11:00 am.

Alakapuri: Film Distributors Association District Annual Meet, 11:30 am, Reception for Film Actor Joy Mathew and MLA V K Faisal Babu, 12:00 pm.

Gandhi Griham: Discussion on Arundhati Roy's book ' Gandhi Criticism '. Dr R Sureshkumar, 3:00 pm.

Himayathul Islam HSS: Rise and Shine Award. Councillor T P M Jishan 3:00 pm.

Nadakkavu Hotel East Avenue: Felicitation to students led by the district committee of KHARA 3:00 pm.

Town Hall: Mehfil Raat by Music Lovers 4:30 pm. Felicitation to talented individuals by the MM Old Students Association of Parappil MM Higher Secondary School. Inauguration by Mayor O. Sadasivan. Chief Guest: K Jayanth, MLA, 4:00 pm.

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