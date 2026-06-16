Idukki: Two cases of Shigella infection have been confirmed in Idukki district, health authorities said on Tuesday.

The infection was detected in a nine-year-old boy and a four-and-a-half-year-old girl, both residents of Pazhayarikandam in Kanjikuzhy panchayat.

According to health officials, the boy developed symptoms on June 12 and was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha on June 13. The girl fell ill on June 13 and was admitted to Idukki Medical College Hospital the following day.

District Health Department officials said both children showed symptoms consistent with shigellosis, and the infection was subsequently confirmed through stool culture tests.

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As part of precautionary measures, health authorities have collected water samples from the school attended by the children for testing. The water source has also been chlorinated, officials said.

The cases come amid growing concern over the spread of shigellosis in Kerala. Earlier this month, the state reported its fourth death linked to the disease this year.

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According to Health Department data, 135 cases of shigellosis have been confirmed across Kerala since January. Kozhikode district has reported the highest number of cases, accounting for 68 infections.

The fatalities reported so far include Arjav, a Class II student of Malappuram AUP School; Sarojini (59), a resident of Keezhattur in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, who died on June 9; Nila (4) of Vallilkadavu in Kozhikode, who died on June 6; and a three-year-old girl from Anakuzhikkara in Kozhikode district, who died in March.

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Health officials have urged the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, consume safe drinking water and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms such as diarrhoea, fever, stomach cramps or vomiting develop.