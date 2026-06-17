What do Kerala’s rum lovers have against US President Donald Trump? Quite a lot, if some empty rows on shelves at Bevco outlets are any indication.

The unlikely chain of events begins with Trump’s ‘epic fury’ on Iran, which has triggered ripple effects that have now reached Kerala’s favourite rum, ‘Jawan’, the State-run, budget-friendly rum that enjoys near-cult status among rum lovers.

For days now, loyalists of Jawan have been walking into Bevco outlets only to be told that the brand is not available.

What began as heartbreak for Jawan aficionados has since turned into a headache for the government as well. Production of Jawan came to a halt on June 11, and in just one week, the State is estimated to have lost Rs. 28.8 crore in revenue.

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Meanwhile, rival liquor brands from private companies in the same segment are quietly raising a toast. Their sales have surged in Jawan’s absence.

Jawan is no ordinary spirit. Manufactured by Travancore Sugars and Chemicals under Bevco, it is not only Kerala’s most popular low-cost rum but also the State’s highest-selling liquor brand. The distillery produces 10,000 cases, or 90,000 litres, every day. Priced at Rs. 640 per litre at Bevco outlets, its daily production translates into a value of Rs. 5.76 crore.

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So what exactly went wrong?

The answer lies in something as mundane as bottles and caps. Distributors increased prices for plastic bottles and aluminium caps, citing shortages of raw material arising from the US-Iran stand-off. But government institutions cannot simply pay revised or higher rates at will. They are bound by contractual prices, and the agreement with the bottle supplier remains valid until April 2027.

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That has left Bevco in a bind.

There are allegations that the corporation has not fully explored possible solutions, whether through negotiations with suppliers or by seeking temporary changes to contractual provisions from the government. The matter has now reached the Excise Minister M. Liju, who summoned Bevco CMD M.R. Ajithkumar to discuss the crisis.

Yet, nearly a week into the disruption, there is still no resolution in sight.

For now, Kerala’s Jawan faithful remain in the dark, waiting for the day their favourite rum returns to the shelves.