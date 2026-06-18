Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday slammed the ruling UDF government for deciding to continue with the Prime Minister's School for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme in Kerala, asserting that the state has the authority to withdraw from the project at any time.

The former Chief Minister also defended the previous LDF government's decision to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre, saying it was done solely to secure funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

Also Read Kerala will implement PM-SHRI, but only if Centre keeps out of curriculum

"The LDF government signed the MoU to obtain the SSA funds," he told reporters. "Within a month, however, the government put the decision in abeyance and did not implement the scheme."

Taking a dig at the UDF, Vijayan said its leaders had earlier vowed to "throw the PM-SHRI project into the Arabian Sea" if voted to power, but had now reversed their position. "Before the Assembly elections, the UDF had strongly opposed the scheme. Under what circumstances have they now decided to submit to the Centre and implement it?" he asked.

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Vijayan also targeted the Congress, noting that Congress-led governments in several states had already implemented the scheme. "Congress governments across the country have implemented PM-SHRI, and they are now trying to do the same in Kerala," he said.

He reiterated that the state government has the power both to implement the scheme and to withdraw from it. Citing the example of Punjab, Pinarayi said the state government had signed the PM-SHRI agreement in October 2022 but withdrew from the scheme nine months later, in July 2023.

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He added that Kerala is free to communicate its concerns to the Centre and can formally notify it of any issues related to the implementation of the scheme. He also asked whether the Centre had issued any specific directive to the Kerala government over the matter. "The UDF should explain why it has decided to implement the scheme in Kerala," he added.

His remarks came a day after Chief Minister V D Satheesan said the state would continue with the PM-SHRI project, subject to conditions that the Centre would not interfere in Kerala's curriculum framework and that the state government would retain the authority to select the schools covered under the scheme.

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Satheesan also said the previous LDF government had already committed Kerala to the project by signing the MoU with the Centre. "The former government entered into an agreement with the Centre, and Kerala is already part of PM-SHRI. A portion of the SSA funds has also been received," he said during his post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

The release of nearly ₹1,200 crore in SSA funds had been linked to Kerala signing the PM-SHRI agreement.