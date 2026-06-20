Thiruvananthapuram: In a move aimed at strengthening the state's response to recurring outbreaks of communicable diseases, the Kerala government has constituted a multi-tiered epidemic management framework involving state, district and institutional-level committees.

An order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said the state had been witnessing repeated outbreaks of infectious diseases- pointing to the recent Shigella and Nipah outbreaks- necessitating preparedness, prevention, surveillance, treatment and coordinated response.

Also Read 10 more Shigella cases confirmed in Kerala; June tally rises to 120

The government has constituted four committees as part of the framework: a State High-Power Steering Committee, a State-Level Expert Advisory Committee, District-Level Steering Committees and Institution-Level Steering Committees.

The State High-Power Steering Committee, headed by Health Minister K Muraleedharan, will be responsible for updating the State Epidemic Management Plan. Its mandate includes preparing an annual epidemic calendar, strengthening surveillance and early warning systems, updating treatment and quarantine protocols, improving healthcare preparedness and enhancing community-level coordination.

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The epidemic management plan will also define preventive measures, patient management and quarantine protocols, rehabilitation and psychosocial support mechanisms, media communication strategies, coordination with local self-government institutions and inter-departmental response systems.

The high-power committee will include senior officials from the Health Department, Directorates of Health Services and Medical Education, the Institute of Advanced Virology, National Health Mission, Animal Husbandry Department and other key agencies.

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The government has also set up a State-Level Expert Advisory Committee headed by former WHO consultant Dr S S Lal. The panel comprises public health experts, infectious disease specialists and representatives of professional medical organisations. The committee will study national and international best practices and submit recommendations to the government for updating epidemic protocols and management plans.

At the district level, steering committees chaired by district collectors will hold weekly meetings to ensure preparedness and implement containment measures whenever infectious diseases are reported. Institution-level committees headed by hospital superintendents will meet daily to oversee patient management and infection-control measures.

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According to the order, the new framework is aimed at ensuring coordinated action across departments to prevent, contain and manage outbreaks of infectious diseases across the state.

The move comes at a time when Kerala is witnessing a surge in several communicable diseases. In June alone, 120 Shigella cases have been reported in the state, with the infection claiming five lives. The number of cases reported this year has also seen a significant increase.

Meanwhile, a confirmed case of Nipah virus infection was recently reported from Kozhikode. While several contacts remain under observation, the patient continues to undergo treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

Apart from Shigella and Nipah, the state has also witnessed a rise in dengue fever and other seasonal infectious diseases, prompting authorities to strengthen preparedness and response mechanisms.