Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-525 result today 23/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for ST 871122 | Check complete list
-
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 lottery draw, with the first prize being ₹1 crore, which is subject to a 30% tax deduction.
-
-
Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
-
-
First and second prize winners need to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-525 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – ST 871122
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SS 649010
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SO 822330
What you should read next
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0169, 1485, 1779, 1900, 1956, 1994, 2153, 2460, 2604, 3370, 3812, 4482, 5339, 6122, 6450, 7265, 8864, 9290, 9786
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1053, 2139, 4057, 6557, 7326, 9548
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0284, 0294, 0507, 0761, 1050, 1329, 1384, 1404, 1525, 1915, 3089, 3125, 3452, 3916, 4006, 4078, 4896, 5890, 6097, 6319, 6562, 8060, 8081, 9340, 9901
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0090, 0125, 0161, 0506, 0893, 1049, 1268, 1294, 1295, 1474, 1572, 1582, 1801, 1969, 2156, 2255, 2277, 2356, 2389, 2392, 2503, 2524, 2530, 2607, 2614, 2618, 2906, 2921, 3007, 3072, 3075, 3465, 3538, 3606, 3718, 3758, 4041, 4254, 4277, 4658, 4673, 4772, 4805, 5235, 5463, 5600, 5679, 5809, 6240, 6574, 6596, 6691, 6734, 6742, 6957, 7343, 7424, 7425, 7741, 7859, 7994, 8061, 8204, 8274, 8276, 8292, 8343, 8350, 8790, 8823, 8837, 8932, 9090, 9277, 9851, 9875
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0052, 0181, 0266, 0302, 0676, 0695, 0713, 1000, 1039, 1098, 1184, 1205, 1302, 1367, 1412, 1473, 1684, 1725, 2103, 2145, 2161, 2202, 2318, 2605, 2760, 2822, 3035, 3050, 3279, 3293, 3522, 3927, 4060, 4215, 4425, 4476, 4754, 4849, 4916, 5035, 5279, 5365, 5384, 5400, 5875, 5959, 5962, 6171, 6188, 6210, 6233, 6269, 6330, 6372, 6384, 6386, 6474, 6522, 6625, 6720, 6906, 6924, 7084, 7161, 7217, 7243, 7312, 7357, 7390, 7466, 7489, 7771, 7789, 7799, 7888, 8014, 8256, 8447, 8470, 8574, 8887, 8899, 9149, 9292, 9406, 9474, 9606, 9615, 9848, 9907
What you should read next
Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0019, 0036, 0192, 0222, 0330, 0382, 0425, 0439, 0519, 0594, 0607, 0653, 0750, 0784, 0799, 0805, 0866, 0959, 0995, 1029, 1124, 1183, 1346, 1490, 1544, 1600, 1617, 1789, 1845, 1894, 2154, 2308, 2434, 2469, 2574, 2575, 2577, 2725, 2759, 2860, 2864, 2898, 3061, 3101, 3129, 3145, 3160, 3165, 3185, 3194, 3285, 3356, 3373, 3400, 3454, 3564, 3647, 3679, 3680, 4306, 4339, 4399, 4416, 4508, 4519, 4574, 4586, 4611, 4646, 4758, 4765, 4802, 4918, 4931, 5064, 5185, 5237, 5254, 5260, 5461, 5491, 5498, 5503, 5748, 5786, 5805, 5815, 5918, 5961, 6120, 6230, 6387, 6423, 6489, 6520, 6592, 6638, 6685, 6694, 6698, 6755, 6783, 6912, 6914, 6961, 7058, 7073, 7196, 7255, 7264, 7383, 7407, 7416, 7448, 7510, 7773, 7917, 8000, 8031, 8068, 8138, 8222, 8283, 8330, 8430, 8443, 8473, 8492, 8522, 8579, 8706, 8747, 8796, 8819, 8867, 8876, 8991, 9062, 9079, 9232, 9392, 9414, 9483, 9508, 9586, 9747, 9755, 9757, 9856, 9908
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-59 result 22.06.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
-
-
55 MINUTES AGO
Pathanamthitta man accused of job scam arrested in Mumbai
-
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.