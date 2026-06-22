Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-59 result today 22/06/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BK 304203 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-59 lottery draw, with a top prize of ₹1 crore, reduced by a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette, and all prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
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Claims for the first and second prizes require ticket surrender in person or by insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries, or through specified banks, with valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-59 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – BK 304203
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 926137
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BF 345837
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0869, 0913, 1017, 1611, 1800 2103, 3481, 4583, 5219, 5628, 5784, 6379, 6648, 7784, 8330, 8682, 8856, 9347, 9811
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0555, 0950, 4162, 7790, 8480, 8546
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0115, 0640, 1605, 2076 2517, 2788, 2960, 3576, 3809, 3868, 3942, 4157, 4219, 4277, 4749, 4901, 5230, 5242, 5670, 6943, 7161, 7273, 7613, 7624, 9506
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0068, 0174, 0284, 0507, 0654, 0737, 1181 1312, 1360, 1409, 1531, 1595, 1689, 1953 2064, 2320, 2518, 2623, 2667, 2761, 2921 3198, 3220, 3265, 3693, 3901, 3906, 4035 4058, 4120, 4473, 4584, 4708, 4975, 4983 5045, 5181, 5300, 5442, 5591, 5685, 5802 6261, 6526, 6547, 6600, 6754, 7008, 7054 7058, 7128, 7196, 7238, 7334, 7363, 7487 7506, 7628, 8177, 8297, 8447, 8471, 8536 8566, 8583, 8697, 8700, 8940, 8976, 9164 9221, 9449, 9560, 9566, 9646, 9686
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.