The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-59 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BK 304203

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 926137

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BF 345837

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

0869, 0913, 1017, 1611, 1800 2103, 3481, 4583, 5219, 5628, 5784, 6379, 6648, 7784, 8330, 8682, 8856, 9347, 9811

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0555, 0950, 4162, 7790, 8480, 8546

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0115, 0640, 1605, 2076 2517, 2788, 2960, 3576, 3809, 3868, 3942, 4157, 4219, 4277, 4749, 4901, 5230, 5242, 5670, 6943, 7161, 7273, 7613, 7624, 9506

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0068, 0174, 0284, 0507, 0654, 0737, 1181 1312, 1360, 1409, 1531, 1595, 1689, 1953 2064, 2320, 2518, 2623, 2667, 2761, 2921 3198, 3220, 3265, 3693, 3901, 3906, 4035 4058, 4120, 4473, 4584, 4708, 4975, 4983 5045, 5181, 5300, 5442, 5591, 5685, 5802 6261, 6526, 6547, 6600, 6754, 7008, 7054 7058, 7128, 7196, 7238, 7334, 7363, 7487 7506, 7628, 8177, 8297, 8447, 8471, 8536 8566, 8583, 8697, 8700, 8940, 8976, 9164 9221, 9449, 9560, 9566, 9646, 9686

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

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Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.