Kochi: A major investigation has been launched after nearly 500 metres of a disused railway line inside the high-security Willingdon Island area was found dismantled and missing, prompting concerns over a possible large-scale theft of railway infrastructure.

The incident has triggered separate inquiries by the Cochin Port Authority (CPA) and railway authorities into how a substantial stretch of steel railway track vanished from a restricted zone protected by multiple layers of security.

The dismantled section formed part of a railway siding connecting the port's Q9 Berth to the main railway network. The line passed in front of the Tata Global Beverages (formerly Tata Tetley) office and crossed the road leading to the front of the historic Harbour Terminus Railway Station before linking with the broader rail network.

Historically, the track served as a vital logistics corridor used to transport coal to the Hindustan Newsprint Limited (HNL) plant at Velloor. However, following the commissioning of the International Container Transhipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam, the siding became redundant and remained non-operational for several years. Over time, thick vegetation and undergrowth covered much of the route.

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The discovery has raised serious questions about security arrangements on Willingdon Island, which is guarded by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Officials noted that removing heavy steel rails and concrete sleepers from within a fenced and controlled area without detection would have required significant effort.

Initially, concerns were raised that the rails had been stolen and removed from the island altogether. However, a field inspection conducted by railway engineers has revealed that the dismantled materials may still be within the port premises.

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According to railway sources, detached rails, concrete sleepers and other components were recently found stacked behind a port scrapyard. Investigators also found broken concrete foundation blocks and track bed structures scattered inside the compound where the rails had originally been laid.

Preliminary findings indicate that the tracks were removed from within a walled compound. An iron gate is located at the point where the railway line opens onto the adjoining road, raising questions about how the dismantling and movement of the heavy railway materials took place within the secured premises.

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“A specialised engineering team has been deployed to assess the extent of dismantling and verify the quantity of railway assets involved. We are measuring the track length and cataloguing the materials recovered from the site,” the railway source said.

The official added that investigators are examining whether the dismantling was carried out as part of an internal port clearance activity that was not properly coordinated with railway authorities or whether there was any unlawful intent behind the removal.

Cochin Port Authority officials confirmed that an internal inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

“We have constituted an internal board of inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the dismantling of the track. The investigation will determine whether there were procedural lapses and identify the circumstances under which the materials were removed. The CISF is also checking CCTV footage from various cameras,” a CPA official told Onmanorama.

However, the CPA declined to disclose specific details regarding the exact parcel of land involved, citing the ongoing inquiry.

Officials said the findings of the railway engineering assessment and the CPA's internal investigation will determine the next course of action, including whether the matter warrants criminal proceedings or the involvement of external enforcement agencies.

Despite the concerns surrounding the incident, Harbour Police officials confirmed on Wednesday that no formal complaint has been received from either the Cochin Port Authority or the Railways so far. Police said no case has been registered in connection with the dismantling of the railway line as of now.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has not registered a case yet and is waiting for a formal complaint.