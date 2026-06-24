Wayanad: A tigress that had repeatedly preyed on cattle in villages in and around the Muthanga region of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary was captured by the Forest Department on Wednesday, bringing relief to local residents.

The animal was trapped in a specially installed cage at Chiramoola in the Ponkuzhy section of the Sulthan Bathery Forest Range after a series of livestock attacks reported over the past month.

Forest officials said the tigress, estimated to be around 12 years old, had killed nine cattle during the period, forcing villagers to keep a night-long vigil over their livestock.

Following growing complaints from residents, the department stepped up surveillance and tracking operations in the area. Assistant Conservator of Forests Ajit K Raman told Onmanorama that the capture was the result of a carefully planned operation.

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"The cage trap was installed at Chiramoola using the carcass of a calf killed by the tigress on June 21 as bait. The animal entered the cage during the night and was secured without any harm," he said.

The tigress was later shifted to the Animal Hospice Centre and Palliative Care Unit at Kuppadi inside the sanctuary for a detailed veterinary examination. Preliminary assessments revealed that the animal was in poor health and suffering from multiple ailments.

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According to Ajit, the tigress has lost three of its four canine teeth, severely affecting its ability to hunt wild prey. It has also sustained a serious injury to one of its hind limbs, limiting its mobility and making it difficult to chase animals in the wild.

"The tigress is around 12 years old, which is considered an advanced age for the species. The loss of most of its canine teeth and the leg injury have significantly reduced its hunting ability, likely forcing it to target easier prey such as cattle," Ajit said.

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Capture followed NTCA guidelines

Forest officials said the operation was carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) for handling conflict animals. The decision was taken after a detailed assessment of the situation and in response to mounting concerns among local communities over repeated livestock losses.

The operation was led by Deputy Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Warden Varun Daliah and Additional Deputy Conservator of Forests Arul Selvan. Officials from the Sulthan Bathery Forest Range, the Assistant Wildlife Warden's office, members of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary's Rapid Response Team, veterinary experts and field staff also participated in the mission.

The capture has brought considerable relief to residents of Muthanga, Chiramoola, Ponkuzhy and neighbouring settlements, who had been living in fear of further attacks on their livestock.