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Yogamed 2026 conference by the Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association in Thiruvananthapuram; Students of Ponkunnam S D U P School to visit the library as part of Reading Month observance in Kottayam; free Foot and Pulse Therapy camp in Kochi; blood donation camp in Kozhikode, among others, are some of the events in Kerala on Thursday, July 2, 2026.

Thiruvananthapuram

Press Club TNG Hall: Nehru Peace Foundation's observance of Jawaharlal Nehru's death anniversary, with Minister C P John. 4:00 pm.

Press Club PCS Hall: Viswa Samskarika Vedi's observance of Saswathikananda Samadhi Day, with Minister K Muraleedharan. 4:00 pm.

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Palayam Ayyankali Hall: Yogamed 2026 conference by the Indian Naturopathy and Yoga Graduates Medical Association, in connection with Yoga Day. Minister K Muraleedharan to inaugurate. 8:30 am.

Samarias Centre, PMG Plamood Road: Inauguration of the Rotary Clinic by the Rotary Club of Trivandrum South Charitable Trust. Minister K Muraleedharan to officiate. 4:30 pm.

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Thycaud M G Radhakrishnan Square: M G Radhakrishnan Foundation to host M G Radhakrishnan Memorial Tribute and Musical Offering. Minister P C Vishnunath to attend. 6:00 pm.

Pulimood Kesari Smaraka Hall: Thanalikkoottam Society for Cultural Heritage to conduct Heritage Information Training. Minister P C Vishnunath to preside. 4:00 pm.

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Sasthamangalam: Minister K Muraleedharan to inaugurate D J Imperial Suite Food Book Restaurant. 10:00 am.

Peroorkada Bapuji Granthasala: Public meeting as part of the Salvation Army Church's 162nd Founder's Day Celebration. Minister K Muraleedharan to attend. 3:30 pm.

State Headquarters of The Salvation Army, Kowdiar: Flag hoisting and free medical check-up as part of the Church's 162nd Founder's Day Celebration. 7:00 am.

Pangode Pradeepti: Samastha Kerala Sahitya Parishad to present its Centenary Award to Prof G N Panicker. 11:00 am.

Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan Chithrasala Art Gallery: Samanwayam Degree Show. 10:00 am.

Museum Auditorium: 'Kaadu' (Forest) art exhibition by artist Binu Kottarakkara. 10:00 am.

Kottakkakam Karthika Thirunal Theatre: S Naveen's Carnatic concert as part of Swathi Thirunal Sangeetha Sabha's monthly program. 6:00 pm.

Kottayam

Puthuppally Kuttanchirapady IPC Centre Hall: Fasting prayer and revival meeting led by Pastor Kunjumon. 10:00 am.

Ponkunnam Janakeeya Vayanasala (Public Library): Students of Ponkunnam S D U P School to visit the library as part of Reading Month observance. 11:00 am.

Ponkunnam Varkey Smruthimandapam: Ponkunnam Varkey Memorial observance, inaugurated by V N Vasavan. 8:45 am.

Kochi

Edappally Changampuzha Cultural Centre: Kathakali performance of 'Kalyana Sougandhikam' by the Edappally Kathakali Enthusiasts Forum. 6:00 pm.

St. Teresa's College: Annual Graduation Fashion Show 'Kaleidoscope 2026' by final year students of the Fashion Designing Department. 4:00 pm.

Pandikudy Ente Kochi Unite Charitable Trust Office: Free Foot and Pulse Therapy Camp. 9:00 am.

Mattancherry Jew Town Art Kochi Gallery: Art exhibition "They Came, Across Land and Sea". 11:00 am.

Mattancherry Konkani Bhasha Prachara Sabha Hall: Kerala State Service Pensioners' Union Fort Kochi-Mattancherry Unit Convention. 2:30 pm.

Konthuruthy Youth League Public Library: O V Vijayan Memorial observance as part of Reading Fortnight. 6:45 pm.

Kozhikode

ADI Institute Calicut Branch, Chakkorathukulam Al-Sahara Plaza Building: Blood donation camp organised jointly by Iqraa Hospital and ADI Group of Institutions. 9:45 am.

Mittayi Theruvu Khadi Gramodyog Emporium: Njattuvela Mela (traditional fair). 10:00 am.

Regional Science Centre: 'Goal – The Science and Culture of Football' exhibition. 10:00 am.

Meenchanda Sreeramakrishna Prarthana Hall: Sreeramakrishna Vachanamritham class (discourse on Sree Ramakrishna's teachings) by Swadhyaya Satsangam. 5:00 pm.

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