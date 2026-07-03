Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-59 result today 03/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RL 5454511 | Check complete list
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'The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-59 draw.',
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'The first prize is ₹1 crore, with a 30% tax deduction, and prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.',
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'Winners, especially for the first and second prizes, need to surrender their tickets in person or by post, or through designated banks, with valid identification.'
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-59 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RL 5454511
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RK 220205
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RK 989925
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0550, 0974, 1051, 1744, 2602, 2856, 3838, 4884, 5996, 6418, 6885, 6995, 7470, 7656, 8022, 8730, 9337, 9683, 9854
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1283, 2594, 2876, 5755, 8335, 8831
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.