The state is expected to receive heavy rainfall until July 10 despite the overall weak monsoon, which has so far been marked by drier weather and scattered showers. In view of the forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts in Kerala on Sunday.

The yellow alert has been issued for the northern districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Sunday.

However, weather conditions are expected to intensify in the coming days, prompting the IMD to expand its warnings. On Monday, Kannur and Kasaragod will be placed under an orange alert, while Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad will remain under a yellow alert.

On Tuesday, Kozhikode will also be placed under an orange alert, along with Kannur and Kasaragod. Yellow alerts will remain in force for Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad.

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On Wednesday, yellow alerts will be in effect for Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area that formed over Odisha is expected to move west-northwestwards, influencing Kerala's weather over the next few days.

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The IMD has forecast rain or thundershowers at most places across Kerala until July 10. It has also warned that strong surface winds, occasionally reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail across the state from July 4 to July 7.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves ranging from 2.9 metres to 3.5 metres and the possibility of sea incursion along parts of Kerala's northern coast until 11.30 pm on Sunday.

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The warning covers the coastal stretches from Chombala Fishing Harbour to Ramanattukara in Kozhikode, from Valapattanam to New Mahe in Kannur, and from Kunjathur to Kottakunnu in Kasaragod.

In view of the expected adverse weather, the IMD has issued multiple warnings for the state. Heavy rainfall, strong wind and fishermen warnings will remain in effect until July 7. From July 8 to July 10, only the heavy rainfall warning will remain in force.

Authorities have cautioned that heavy rain may lead to waterlogging, poor visibility and traffic disruptions, particularly in low-lying areas. Strong winds could uproot trees, damage power lines, and disrupt transport and electricity supply, while standing crops nearing harvest may also suffer damage.

The IMD has also warned of the possibility of landslides in vulnerable regions and lightning-related incidents. Residents have been advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms, stay away from weak or unstable structures, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.