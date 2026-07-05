The Kerala Excise Department has launched 'Operation Shuddhi', a special enforcement drive aimed at ensuring toddy shops across the state comply with government-prescribed norms and regulations.

In view of the increasing number of violations reported at toddy shops, Excise Commissioner Seeram Sambasiva Rao issued a circular announcing the operation from Saturday. The circular stated that consumers visiting toddy shops were entitled to consume toddy in clean, hygienic and safe surroundings, necessitating stricter enforcement of the prescribed norms by the Excise Department.

It pointed out that although toddy shops were required to obtain the necessary licences from the Food Safety Department, several establishments continued to operate without the mandatory permits. The Excise Department also noted that the sale of illicit toddy had been reported from certain parts of the state.

"In view of these allegations, the Excise Department has decided to intensify surveillance over the production, transportation and distribution of toddy, particularly from Palakkad and other toddy-tapping areas, and to take stringent action against persons involved in the transportation, distribution and sale of illicit toddy," the circular stated.

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All excise officers, from Joint Excise Commissioners to Excise Inspectors in charge of ranges, have been directed to conduct stringent and continuous inspections of toddy shops, transport vehicles, toddy-tapping plantations and other suspected sources involved in the manufacture, transportation or distribution of illicit toddy by effectively utilising all available resources under their command.

As part of the operation, three special enforcement squads have been constituted in each district, with an Excise Circle Inspector having an exemplary service record heading each squad. Each officer has been assigned the task of inspecting at least six toddy shops every week, the circular noted.

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The operation will also involve surprise inspections, collection of samples for chemical examination during transportation and unloading, and periodic inspections. Appropriate cases will be registered wherever violations are detected.

The circular also authorises the use of mobile liquor testing laboratories and the services of the Food Safety Department, wherever necessary, to facilitate sample testing and inspections.

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Further, Deputy Excise Commissioners have been directed to submit a daily report detailing inspections conducted, samples collected, cases registered, seizures made and other significant enforcement activities carried out during the day.

The enforcement drive comes weeks after Jyothish, a Kumarakom native, died due to food poisoning after consuming food and toddy from a toddy shop.

According to reports, five of the seven members in the group which had food from the shop, including Jyothish, developed symptoms within two to three hours of consuming the food and toddy. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kottayam, where Jyothish died on June 22. Preliminary reports indicated that the death was caused by food poisoning.