Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT- 61 result today 06/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BG 906028 | Check complete list
Mail This Article
The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT- 61 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
What you should read next
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr - BG 906028
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – BG 617789
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - BG 614468
Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0186, 1531, 2273, 2339, 2678, 2970, 3504, 4525, 4734, 4993, 6744, 7249, 7512, 7707, 7916, 8462, 8668, 9050, 9864
What you should read next
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1831, 3802, 4025, 4462, 5471, 8450
What you should read next
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0467, 0803, 1759, 2213, 2393, 2492, 2558, 5305, 5781, 5783, 5978, 6775, 7201, 7278, 7497, 7609, 7720, 7879, 7915, 8207, 8928, 9433, 9547, 9916, 9981
What you should read next
Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0073, 0118, 0250, 0354, 0574, 0594, 0826, 0891, 0917, 0978, 1102, 1186, 1515, 1550, 1579, 1610, 1685, 1721, 1786, 1827, 1839, 1910, 2090, 2239, 2387, 2790, 3040, 3126, 3542, 4000, 4121, 4369, 4381, 4491, 4550, 4635, 4683, 4872, 5014, 5029, 5236, 5377, 5535, 5573, 5800, 6064, 6300, 6519, 6579, 6810, 6893, 6916, 7654, 7740, 7743, 7819, 7832, 8197, 8224, 8436, 8484, 8865, 8866, 9011, 9229, 9258, 9262, 9298, 9378, 9490, 9638, 9687, 9765, 9819, 9882, 9883
What you should read next
Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0027, 0312, 0470, 0565, 0585, 0695, 0899, 0974, 1065, 1121, 1125, 1198, 1276, 1311, 1333, 1440, 1623, 1653, 1744, 1774, 1808, 1888, 1958, 1985, 2012, 2098, 2302, 2549, 2593, 2695, 2708, 2720, 2793, 3223, 3254, 3273, 3459, 3572, 3642, 3724, 3771, 3823, 4089, 4349, 4607, 4774, 4896, 5003, 5011, 5131, 5209, 5218, 5252, 5267, 5422, 5539, 5578, 5965, 6003, 6023, 6108, 6155, 6200, 6325, 6369, 6372, 6401, 6434, 6528, 6534, 6550, 6746, 6800, 6816, 6942, 6944, 7157, 7234, 7427, 7494, 7584, 7618, 7644, 7893, 8027, 8044, 8261, 8479, 8750, 9375, 9400, 9539, 9576, 9684
What you should read next
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Samrudhi SM-62 result 05.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
-
-
-
1 HOUR 2 MINUTES AGO
Rising waters revive boating at Kozhikode's Kakkayam Dam
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.