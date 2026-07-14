Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-528 result today 14/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for SA 663649 | Check complete list
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The Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery draw in Kerala has announced its results, with the first prize being ₹1 crore before tax deductions.
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Winners need to verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and claim prizes within 30 days of the draw.
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Prize claims, especially for higher amounts, require surrendering the ticket and providing valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-528 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Tuesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – SA 663649
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – SF 205563
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - SJ 425490
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
0366, 0969, 0988, 1705, 3423, 3725, 4044, 4096, 5037, 6132, 6142, 6164, 6204, 6259, 6288, 6348, 8403, 9310, 9779
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1308, 2754, 3507, 4200, 5586, 5964
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0053, 0255, 0967, 1040, 1140, 1671, 2238, 3510, 3522, 3547, 4514, 5928, 6409, 6583, 6967, 7177, 7610, 7925, 8134, 8238, 8248, 8441, 8733, 8953, 9915
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0058, 0187, 0190, 0489, 0581, 0582, 0795, 0836, 0882, 0970, 1294, 1358, 1545, 1743, 1914, 1984, 1994, 2141, 2315, 2327, 2395, 2408, 3094, 3177, 3238, 3381, 3542, 3828, 3890, 4107, 4261, 4325, 4602, 4614, 4759, 4761, 4764, 4802, 4886, 4901, 5144, 5358, 5398, 5442, 5608, 5699, 5840, 5909, 5980, 5997, 6168, 6428, 6609, 6701, 6755, 6786, 7091, 7111, 7355, 7409, 7614, 7738, 8310, 8431, 8543, 8703, 8804, 8824, 8863, 8902, 9114, 9214, 9422, 9466, 9513, 9889
Eighth prize: ₹200 (90)
0077, 0153, 0182, 0499, 0533, 0664, 0797, 0830, 0998, 1152, 1188, 1436, 1537, 1619, 1732, 1765, 1825, 1826, 2117, 2216, 2748, 2805, 2834, 3101, 3140, 3190, 3228, 3256, 3340, 3572, 3615, 3816, 4092, 4183, 4219, 4288, 4591, 4597, 4782, 4792, 4888, 5005, 5079, 5088, 5148, 5221, 5271, 5297, 5323, 5577, 5651, 5761, 5942, 5985, 6171, 6223, 6226, 6341, 6486, 6533, 6653, 6826, 7024, 7062, 7104, 7188, 7421, 7488, 7509, 7513, 8088, 8111, 8142, 8227, 8468, 8594, 8819, 8839, 9150, 9319, 9425, 9428, 9517, 9537, 9650, 9706, 9712, 9758, 9840, 9959
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Ninth prize: ₹100 (150)
0025, 0089, 0259, 0377, 0521, 0550, 0640, 0653, 0774, 0788, 0840, 0999, 1248, 1309, 1369, 1423, 1473, 1503, 1529, 1540, 1756, 1806, 1879, 1891, 1898, 1978, 2093, 2193, 2463, 2464, 2527, 2653, 2716, 2730, 2749, 2842, 2923, 2950, 2977, 2987, 2998, 3072, 3108, 3132, 3137, 3278, 3294, 3439, 3674, 3755, 3769, 3770, 3799, 3880, 4050, 4090, 4205, 4331, 4351, 4385, 4411, 4484, 4486, 4491, 4775, 4807, 4862, 4939, 4985, 4994, 5132, 5138, 5171, 5254, 5267, 5453, 5528, 5541, 5614, 5671, 5688, 5726, 5829, 5903, 5929, 5954, 6011, 6041, 6043, 6089, 6114, 6123, 6136, 6233, 6240, 6387, 6405, 6511, 6537, 6561, 6660, 6683, 6792, 6815, 6848, 6939, 7043, 7210, 7330, 7430, 7489, 7550, 7567, 7580, 7769, 7780, 7815, 7866, 7891, 7995, 8053, 8146, 8203, 8216, 8217, 8221, 8333, 8356, 8437, 8511, 8580, 8624, 8642, 8654, 8725, 8951, 8954, 8972, 8995, 9120, 9172, 9205, 9347, 9416, 9605, 9652, 9715, 9725, 9790, 9791
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Bhagyathara BT-62 result 13.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.