Kochi: Tensions flared at Mannathoor near Koothattukulam in Ernakulam on Monday morning after a truck transporting material from a stone quarry damaged a bridge across an Muvattupuzha Valley Irrigation Project (MVIP) canal, prompting local residents to block quarry lorries in protest against alleged overloading and safety violations.

The incident occurred on the MVIP canal bund road in Ward 4 of Thirumarady panchayat. The road is owned by MVIP and has been handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) for maintenance.

According to Binoy, local ward member, an overloaded truck carrying rocks from a private-run quarry at Olipara struck the bridge while crossing the canal.

“The overloaded vehicle crossed the bridge across the MVIP canal, hitting and breaking its handrail and protection wall,” Binoy told Onmanorama.

He said the incident had left the bridge in a dangerous condition, with its base beginning to sink. He also pointed to damage along the canal bund road caused by the movement of heavy vehicles.

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“The base of the bridge has started to sink, leaving it in an extremely dangerous condition. Furthermore, for nearly 100 metres along this canal mud bund road, one side has developed deep fissures and begun to cave in due to constant heavy traffic of overloaded trucks from the quarry. The residents have been protesting against this for several weeks,” he said.

Following the incident, agitated residents intercepted other lorries operating from the quarry and took one of them to a weighbridge. Officers from Koothattukulam police reached the spot following the protest and intervened to defuse the situation.

Binoy alleged that a vehicle with a permissible combined vehicle-and-load weight of 25 tonnes was found to weigh 45 tonnes at the weighbridge. He said the truck that struck the bridge fled the spot, while another overloaded vehicle was intercepted by residents and handed over to the authorities.

A police officer confirmed that the bridge had been damaged after being hit by the truck and said two trucks had come under scrutiny.

“A case is being taken against the driver for negligent driving, and a fine was imposed on the overloaded vehicle following behind it. The truck that hit the bridge will have to undergo mandatory motor inspection tests,” the officer said.

Residents also raised broader concerns over quarry operations. They alleged that blasting was being carried out using high-potency explosives beyond permitted limits and that quarry-related activities were causing disturbances late into the night. They also alleged that excavated soil was being dumped recklessly along roadside slopes.

Following discussions mediated by the police, the transportation from the quarry was temporarily halted for the day.

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A formal meeting involving quarry operators, local government representatives and the police is scheduled for Tuesday morning to discuss the issue and work towards a resolution.