For more than a year, a newborn girl lived with a needle lodged in her abdomen, while her parents struggled to understand the cause of her persistent crying and poor physical development. The child's family alleged medical negligence at Kottayam Medical College, where she was born on June 24, 2025.

The needle was removed during surgery at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital about a month ago, after a scan revealed that it was lodged below the child's ribs, close to her stomach. The child is the daughter of Bineesh, a native of Chattamangalam in Kozhikode and Anju, a native of Ettumanoor in Kottayam.

A day after the delivery, the child's grandmother noticed a small bump on her body near the abdomen. The family immediately brought the issue to the attention of doctors, who recommended a scan.

"However, instead of the abdominal area, her head was scanned," said E S Biju, a Katchira councillor and neighbour of the child's mother, Anju.

According to Biju, when the family asked doctors about the swelling, they were told that the child was fine and that the bump could be related to a bone. The family was given medicines and told that the issue would eventually subside.

However, after returning home, the child began crying continuously. The family, believing that the medicines prescribed by the hospital would address the problem, continued to follow the medical advice they had received.

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Anju and the child later returned to her husband's home in Kozhikode. For some time, there were no major issues, Biju said. However, the child remained underweight and did not show the same physical development as other children of her age.

The parents consulted several doctors, who advised them to improve the child's nutrition and prescribed medicines.

The turning point came in July this year, when the child's father, Bineesh, was playing with her. When he lifted the child, she suddenly developed severe pain in her abdomen and began crying loudly.

The family immediately took her to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where doctors conducted a scan. “The scan revealed a needle lodged below her ribs, close to her stomach,” Biju said.

Doctors subsequently performed surgery and removed the needle. According to Biju, the removed piece is currently kept at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The family informed the Kozhikode Police about the incident. However, the police referred the matter to the Gandhinagar Police in Kottayam, saying the incident had occurred at Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

Biju alleged that the family was dissatisfied with the police response and claimed that appropriate action had not been taken.

After the surgery, the family approached the authorities at Kottayam Medical College with their complaint. According to Biju, a doctor told them that such incidents were normal and asked them not to create an issue over the matter. Biju said the family found the doctor's response insulting.

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Onmanorama contacted Kottayam Medical College Superintendent Dr Tigy Thomas Jacob for a response. He said the claim that a doctor had made insulting remarks was the family's version of the incident.

He said the hospital had received a complaint four days ago and that he had sought a report from the concerned officials. A three-member team headed by the Deputy Superintendent has been set up for investigation. Further action would be taken after the report is received, he said.

Meanwhile, the Gandhinagar Police said they had not received any complaint regarding the incident.

The child is currently safe following the surgery. But the incident has left the family seeking answers over how a broken needle came to remain inside the child's body for more than a year and why the problem was not detected earlier.