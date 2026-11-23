Kochi: When students challenge a university’s decision, should they be expected to seek justice from the very institution that passed the order? The Kerala High Court invoked the expression 'appeal from Caesar to Caesar's wife' to question the effectiveness of an internal grievance mechanism offered to 16 suspended students of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady.

The expression, used by the Supreme Court in an earlier case, describes a situation in which an appeal is made to an authority that is hardly independent of the one whose decision is being challenged. In the Kalady case, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan questioned whether the university’s Students Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) and Ombudsperson could provide an effective remedy when the university itself had issued the disputed orders and the Vice-Chancellor was an aggrieved party.

The observation was part of a strongly worded 68-page judgement that set aside the suspension of the 16 students, rejecting the varsity’s claim that the students should have sought the SGRC’s help before approaching the HC. The judgement exposed serious procedural lapses in the university’s disciplinary proceedings.

The concluding portions also took an unusual philosophical turn, invoking Voltaire and recalling how former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, PM Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister of Keralam, the late E M S Namboodiripad, responded to student protests.

Charges never served, evidence withheld

The court’s scrutiny of the suspension order, hearing notice and October 26 enquiry report exposed lapses and fundamental violations of natural justice. ​The students were suspended on September 1 over an alleged untoward incident – a mock funeral of the VC Ciza Thomas and alleged manhandling of her – during a Syndicate meeting on August 13.

However, neither the suspension order nor the September 22 hearing notice specified the individual allegations against the students. No formal memo of charges was served.

The court also found that witness statements were recorded separately, without the students being present. Copies of the statements were not furnished to them, and they were not given an opportunity to rebut the evidence or cross-examine witnesses. The committee, constituted to investigate the August 13 incident, also considered material beyond its original remit, including reports on the students’ antecedents and complaints from the Professor-in-Charge of Examinations, Dr V K Bhavani, and Public Relations Officer Jaleesh Peter. It also considered an October 3 complaint from the KSU unit secretary, reportedly submitted at the Vice-Chancellor’s direction. The court noted that these materials were not shared with the students, who had no opportunity to respond.

Questioning the committee’s composition, Justice Kunhikrishnan observed that all five members were Syndicate members and were “not independent authorities either”.

Also Read Kerala HC revokes suspension of 16 SFI students at Sanskrit university; orders for exams within 6 weeks

The judge further found that the report merely recorded the enquiry proceedings before arriving at its conclusions, without discussing the evidence or explaining how the committee reached its findings.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Anil Kumar v. Presiding Officer (1985), the court held that an enquiry report must be a reasoned, or ‘speaking’, order demonstrating application of mind. “No one can be punished based on a unilateral enquiry report which does not follow the basic principles of natural justice,” the judge observed.

University yet to frame discipline ordinance

The judgment also flagged a long-standing institutional omission. While provisions of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit Act, 1994, empower the university and its Syndicate to regulate student discipline and take disciplinary measures, Section 41(1)(d) provides for framing ordinances governing student discipline.

The court noted that the Syndicate had not framed any such ordinance. “It is high time to frame such regulations," Justice Kunhikrishnan said in the order.

The judge, however, rejected the students’ argument that the university lacked the statutory authority to initiate disciplinary action. The issue was not the absence of disciplinary powers, but the failure to frame the specific ordinance envisaged under the Act.

Modi, Manmohan, EMS and lessons in handling dissent

Beyond the legal defects, the judge devoted the concluding paragraphs to the university’s response to student agitation.

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While making it clear that 'violence had no place in a college campus' and that universities could act against violent protests, he cautioned against suppressing students’ right to agitate.

Invoking Voltaire’s famous principle “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,” the judge said authorities should not be overly sensitive to students’ slogans and protests.

The judge was particularly critical of the prolonged suspension. “Now the petitioners have been under suspension for the last 84 days. That itself is a punishment. Is it not enough?” he asked, pointing to the impact such action could have on students’ academic futures.

To underline the importance of restraint, he recalled instances involving political leaders responding to student protests. The judgment referred to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s intervention after a protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and quoted a video message posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 31, 2026, in which he advocated showing misguided youngsters the right path rather than punishing or tormenting them.

The judge also recounted an incident involving former Keralam Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad, narrated by Assembly Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan. After student protesters disrupted a function in Kottayam, E M S reportedly directed that no cases be registered against them and took steps to resolve their grievances.

“Forgiveness is not a sin; it is an affirmation of human dignity,” the judge observed.

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The court set aside the suspension orders, the committee’s constitution order, its enquiry report and the Syndicate decision based on it.

The university was also directed to conduct separate examinations for 10 students within six weeks of receiving the certified copy of the judgment. The court made it clear that a fresh enquiry cannot be used as a reason to deny them the examinations.

It allowed the university to initiate a fresh enquiry in accordance with law, but ruled that the students cannot be suspended again pending such proceedings. Any punishment imposed after a fresh enquiry must take into account the 84 days already spent under suspension.