Kerala lottery Samrudhi SM-83 result today 29/11/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for MD 870197 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Samrudhi SM-83 lottery draw results, featuring a first prize of 1 crore rupees subject to a 30% tax deduction.
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Winners must verify their ticket numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit their prize claims within 30 days of the draw date.
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First and second prize winners must surrender their tickets via insured registered post, in person, or through approved banks alongside valid identification like an Aadhaar or PAN card.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM-83 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹20 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr –MD 870197
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
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Second prize: ₹ 25 lakh –ML 953548
Third prize: ₹ 5 lakh –MA 934309
Fourth prize: ₹ 5000 –0535, 0628, 1041, 1091, 2187, 3882, 4539, 4804, 4843, 5574, 6510, 6954, 7519, 7891, 8019, 9035, 9270, 9473, 9609
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Fifth prize: ₹ 2000 –1873, 2257, 2283, 4152, 6813, 9921
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Sixth prize: ₹ 1000 –0127, 0239, 0498, 1340, 1454, 2011, 2322, 2692, 2715, 3020, 3301, 4054, 4893, 5253, 5538, 6194, 6422, 6691, 6935, 7548, 8077, 9096, 9251, 9519, 9554
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Seventh prize: ₹ 500 –0051, 0119, 0342, 0417, 0430, 0438, 0481, 0557, 0567, 0913, 1152, 1281, 1331, 1395, 2170, 2240, 2458, 2651, 2723, 2770, 3030, 3080, 3286, 3565, 3566, 3735, 3776, 3919, 4053, 4160, 4389, 4425, 4547, 4739, 4782, 4800, 4813, 4896, 5079, 5133, 5439, 5499, 5681, 5856, 6090, 6218, 6283, 6388, 6548, 6689, 6901, 6922, 7039, 7235, 7314, 7346, 7375, 7378, 7637, 7888, 7941, 8391, 8392, 8437, 8585, 8630, 8661, 8751, 8759, 8849, 8859, 9468, 9566, 9893, 9896, 9901
Eighth prize: ₹ 200 –0021, 0132, 0159, 0270, 0350, 0352, 0384, 0391, 0604, 0609, 0630, 0652, 0713, 0764, 0857, 0982, 1456, 1668, 1721, 1785, 2034, 2215, 2279, 2605, 2644, 2652, 2744, 2757, 3186, 3190, 3339, 3407, 3521, 3671, 3734, 3738, 3764, 3877, 3895, 4360, 4523, 4881, 4921, 4992, 5066, 5116, 5153, 5184, 5216, 5275, 5300, 5534, 5636, 5693, 5884, 6036, 6288, 6399, 6400, 6401, 6607, 6614, 6754, 6838, 6915, 7013, 7180, 7234, 7679, 7972, 8069, 8216, 8293, 8349, 8362, 8405, 8476, 8577, 8622, 8825, 8915, 9064, 9172, 9189, 9342, 9584, 9600, 9662, 9749, 9965, 9969, 9989
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.